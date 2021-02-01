Elco girls coach Ashli Shay and Octorara boys coach Gene Lambert are the guests on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. The show will be broadcast on the LNP|LancasterOnline Facebook page and will be available below at 7:30 p.m.

Shay, an Elco alum who played at Penn State, is in her 11th season coaching at her alma mater, and has the Raiders off to a 5-3 start this year. Lambert is in his 20th year coaching Octorara, with the Braves enjoying their third season as a member of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Shay and Lambert join the show to chat with LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk. Among the topics discussed are how the coaches are handling the ever-changing schedules, the resilience of their players amidst a challenging season, how Octorara has transitioned from the Ches-Mont League to the L-L League, and Shay launching a class at Elco for those interested in becoming basketball referees.

Stick around after the coaches leave as Gross, Reinhart and Walk hit on news items from what has been a busy week of them, including crossover games now no longer counting towards league standings, the fallout of last week's Elizabethtown vs. Conestoga Valley girls basketball game being suspended at halftime because of coronavirus concerns, potential hurdles the COVID-19 pandemic might present for the postseason, and a look at some of this week's top upcoming games.