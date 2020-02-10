The U.S. women's field hockey team hit the road for an FIH Pro League doubleheader over the weekend. While the Americans scored their first goals of the season, they couldn't pick up their first win in Argentina.
FIH No. 3 Argentina swept the two-game series, earning a 6-2 victory on Friday and a 6-1 win on Saturday.
The games marked the season opening series for Las Leonas, who are currently tied for third place in the league with Belgium with six points each. Team USA sits in last place with zero points in three games.
FIH No. 1 the Netherlands, which beat Team USA 9-0 two weeks ago, sits atop the standings with 12 points in three wins. No. 2 Australia is second with nine points and 1-0-2 record.
The U.S. defense did its part in the first half against Argentina on Friday, keeping it just a one-goal game at the break. Las Leonas scored in each of the first two quarters before Ashley Hoffman trimmed the deficit for No. 14 Team USA with a drag flick in the 24th minute.
Taylor West netted a rebound for the U.S. in the 50th minute, but the tally was bookended by two early third-quarter goals for Argentina and two more goals in the final three minutes. In all, six different players scored for Las Leonas, including Julieta Jankunas, who earned Player of the Match honors.
Read the full game recap here and watch highlights from the match below. Hoffman's goal comes 1:03 into the video, while West scores at the 1:57 mark.
Argentina's offense picked right up where it left off on Saturday, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead, which proved to be too much for Team USA to overcome.
Agustina Gorzelany scored just a minute into play and Delfina Merino and Noel Barrionuevo each had two goals for Las Leonas, while Carla Rebecchi was named Player of the Match.
West ended the shutout with three minutes left in the half, redirecting Hoffman's drag flick on a penalty corner to make it a 3-1 game heading into the break.
Read the full game recap here and watch highlights from the match below. West's goal comes 2:30 into the video.
Team USA returns to action this weekend, traveling to New Zealand Feb. 14-15. The seventh-ranked Black Sticks are currently sixth in the league, earning four points with a 1-2-1 record.