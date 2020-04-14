William Howard Taft on April 14, 1910 became the first president to throw a ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game. Taft's pitch, which he bounced to Washington starting pitcher Walter Johnson from box seats near the field, signaled the beginning of the baseball season. And it started a trend of president's throwing first pitches that has lasted to this day.

Nearly every president since Taft has tossed out a a first pitch.

Here's video of ceremonial first pitches thrown by 15 Commanders in Chief over the years.

Perhaps the most famous of presidential first pitches was made by George W. Bush before Game 3 of the World Series in Yankee Stadium after the terrorist attacks in 2001.

President John Kennedy, with vice president Lyndon Johnson at his side, throws out the first pitch at the start of the 1961 season. Minnesota senator Hubert Humphrey, who later was Johnson's vice president and ran for president against Richard Nixon in 1968, can be seen sitting behind Kennedy.

President Franklin Roosevelt throws out the first pitch to open the 1936 season.

Donald Trump has not thrown out a ceremonial first pitch since he became president. But He did throw a first pitch before a Somerset Patriots game on Sept. 10, 2004. The Patriots play in the same league as the Lancaster Barnstormers. Trump went to the mound after his helicopter, whose passengers included his wife Melania, landed in center field. You can see him interacting with then Patriots manager Sparky Lyle, the former Yankee Cy Young winner.

President Barack Obama threw a pitch high and off the plate at the Washington Nationals' 2010 home opener.

President Bill Clinton threw a ceremonial first pitch to Baltimore's Cal Ripken Jr. at Camden Yards to start the Oriole's opening day in 1996.

President Ronald Reagan throws two first pitches before a Cubs game at Wrigley Field on Sept. 3, 1988.

President Dwight Eisenhower, with vice president Richard Nixon in attendance, opens the 1957 baseball campaign.

President Richard Nixon throws out the first pitch at the 1970 all-star game

President Harry Truman, with First Lady Bess looking on, tosses a ball left-handed then one right-handed prior to a game between the Philadelphia Athletics and Washington Senators that opens the 1950 season.

President Gerald Ford throws out the first pitch at the 1976 All-Star game, which was played in Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium. Ford actually made two tosses, one right-handed, one left handed.

Former President Jimmy Carter fires some high heat to start Game 6 of the 1995 World Series in Atlanta.

President George H.W. Bush throws out the first pitch to open the 1989 season at Baltimore's Stadium. Bush wears the glove that he used when he was captain of the baseball team at Yale.

Herbert Hoover throws out a first pitch at Griffith Stadium in Washington.

Here's Woodrow Wilson tossing one of four first pitches he made during is time as president.