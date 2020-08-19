Let Nolan Rucci’s preseason football all-star nod haul begin.

Warwick’s dominant rising senior offensive tackle — who has yet to make his college commitment, as athletes across the state wait to hear from the PIAA about the fate of their fall seasons — has already earned a coveted honor, just days before heat acclimatization practices are supposed to get started.

Rucci was named preseason first-team All-USA by USA Today. The 6-8, 295-pounder was one of two Pennsylvania players to earn first-team-status, along with linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. from St. Joe’s Prep in Philadelphia.

Rucci announced earlier this summer that the final nine colleges on his wish list are Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin. College coaches across the country are eagerly awaiting his announcement.

Among Class of 2021 offensive tackles, Rucci is ranked second in the state and sixth nationally by Rivals, and he’s ranked first in the state and fourth nationally by 247Sports.

Hayden Rucci, Nolan’s older brother and former Warwick standout, plays tight end for Wisconsin. Their dad, Todd Rucci, is a former Penn State and NFL offensive lineman, and he’s currently an assistant coach on Bob Locker’s staff for the Warriors.

Rucci pocketed practically every possible all-star honor out there last fall, when Warwick won 10 games and advanced to the District 3 Class 5A semifinals for the program’s deepest postseason trip.

He was named Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 Offensive Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the Year, and he was a first-team section all-star; he earned all-state honors from the PA Football Writers and PA Football News; he was an Eastern PA Football all-star pick; he was named Manheim Touchdown Club’s Lineman of the Year; and he was tabbed All-USA by USA Today to cap his junior season.

