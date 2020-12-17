Warwick senior hammer offensive lineman Nolan Rucci is up for yet another award. And this one is on the national level.

Rucci, who signed a National Letter of Intent to Wisconsin on Wednesday, is one of five finalists for the coveted Anthony Munoz Lineman of the Year Award. The All-American Bowl selection committee made the announcement this week, and Rucci is on the very short list of final contenders; the winner will be announced Dec. 30.

The top prep offensive and defensive linemen from around the country are eligible for the award; Rucci joins two other O-linemen and a pair of defensive linemen on the impressive finalist list, which includes:

Rucci, Warwick's battering-ram, five-star OT; OL Dylan Fairchild (West Forsyth High in Cumming, Georgia; Georgia commit); Donovan Jackson (Episcopal High in Bellaire, Texas; Ohio State commit); DL Maason Smith (Terrebonne High in Houma, Louisiana; LSU commit); and DL Leonard Taylor (Palmetto High in Miami, Florida; Miami commit).

Rucci, a two-time reigning L-L League Offensive Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the Year honoree, was selected to play in the annual All-American Bowl, but the game was canceled this year because of coronavirus protocols. He’ll join big brother and another former Warwick standout, Hayden Rucci, at Wisconsin.

Munoz, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is widely considered the top offensive lineman in NFL history. He played 13 seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, and he was named to the NFL’s 75th Anniversary Team and to the league’s 1980’s All-Decade Team.

