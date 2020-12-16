With the first winter snow of the season in the forecast, and with winter sports on pause because of coronavirus protocols, here are a few L-L League football notables to keep you in the pigskin loop …

SIGN ON THE DOTTED LINE: A pair of Warwick senior standouts will make their college choices official on Wednesday, on the first day of the early signing period for Class of 2022 student-athletes to sign national letters of intent. Warriors’ all-stars Nolan Rucci (Wisconsin) and Caleb Schmitz (Cincinnati) will hold a signing ceremony bright and early Wednesday morning at the Lititz Fire Hall to sign their NLI documents and make it official. This fall, Rucci earned L-L League Section 2 Offensive Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the Year honors, and Schmitz was tabbed Wide Receiver of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the Year repping Warwick, which roared to a 8-0 start, including the section championship and a win in the District Three Class 5A semifinals. But the Warriors had to forfeit the D3-5A title game to Governor Mifflin because of coronavirus concerns. Schmitz led all league receivers with 43 receptions for 777 yards, and he tacked on 43 tackles from his safety spot. Meanwhile, Rucci helped Warwick gouge out 382 yards and 40 points a game.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL FINAL 2020 STATS, STANDINGS

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWO FOR THE SHOW: A pair of Lampeter-Strasburg senior all-stars made their college commitments over the last several days; defensive end wiz Parker Owens made a verbal pledge to Carnegie Mellon in the Presidents Athletic Conference, and offensive tackle Jake Scranton committed to Gettysburg in the Centennial Conference. Owens had a crazy good season blitzing off the edge for the Pioneers, with 68 tackles, including 25 stops for losses, three forced fumbles and 12 sacks. He was tabbed L-L League Section 3 Defensive Lineman of the Year, helping L-S go 9-1 with the section title, plus a repeat in the D3-4A bracket and a trip to the state semifinals. Scranton, a 6-foot, 270-pound road-grader, helped pave the way up front, as the Pioneers cranked out 388 yards and 44 points a game.

WAGNER PICKS GRIFFINS: Wilson K Jack Wagner announced this week that he's heading to Seton Hill in the PSAC. A regular on the Kohl's Kicking Camps circuit, Wagner had a big senior season for the Bulldogs, going 27 for 30 on PAT attempts and 5 for 6 on field goals, including a 42-yarder, to earn an all-star nod for the Section 1 champs. Wagner also boomed 24 touchbacks — in a 7-game truncated season. He's a major weapon in the kicking department, and he'll take his powerful right leg to Seton Hill.

INVITATION ONLY: Lancaster Catholic junior punter Daniel Mueller continues his rise in the national rankings. The Crusaders’ booter is up to No. 8 in the Class of 2022 ratings by Kohl’s Kicking Camps, with 4.5 stars. Mueller earned L-L League Section 3 first-team all-star honors this fall, averaging a nifty 41.6 yards per punt. He’ll participate in the prestigious invite-only Kohl’s National Underclassman Challenge, set for Jan. 9-10 in sunny Miami.

OFFERS, OFFERS AND MORE OFFERS: We’re probably missing a few here and there, but we’re aware of multiple scholarship offers for L-L League players. Here’s the list … Cocalico junior OG Ryan Brubaker is a hot prospect, with nine offers on his plate: Harvard, Army, Columbia, Penn, Yale, Kent State, Princeton, UMass and UConn are all hoping to inherit Brubaker’s blocking services. He was an L-L League Section 2 second-team all-star nod this fall, and with Rucci moving on to Wisconsin, Brubaker is next in line to become the league’s most sought-after OL stud in the next year. …. Manheim Township senior QB Evan Clark, who passed for 1,505 yards with 18 TD tosses against no picks for the Blue Streaks this fall, has preferred walk-on offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State and Robert Morris. He earned first-team all-star honors this past season. … Clark’s classmate, Township’s punishing D-end Luke Kelley, has PWO offers from Scared Heart and Long Island. Kelley had 33 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Streaks this past season, earning first-team all-star kudos. … And two of the league’s brightest and most talented senior quarterbacks have some offers on their plates: L-S’s Sean McTaggart, the Section 3 Offensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the year after passing for 1,865 yards with 27 TD strikes, has offers from Monmouth, St. Francis and Sacred Heart, and Warwick’s Joey McCracken, the Section 2 Offensive Back of the Year after finishing his career with 5,700-plus passing yards, has PSAC offers from Shippensburg and IUP, as his recruiting process picks up. ... Wilson dual-threat Kaleb Brown announced last week that he has received a PWO offer from Penn State. He excelled at QB and DB the last couple of seasons with the Bulldogs. ... The offers have started piling up for Penn Manor WR Isaac Hostetter; the Comets' senior pass-catcher and Section 1 all-star (he had 31 receptions for 540 yards with 4 TD grabs this past season) has offers from Montclair State and Wisconsin Lutheran, plus a D1 PWO offer from Wagner.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Just a month or so removed from the season, and there is a coaching vacancy to report; Northern Lebanon has opened its football job, and the Vikings’ program will take applications until Jan. 8 to fill that spot. Roy Wall, who has the option to re-apply for the gig, departs after 11 seasons on Northern Lebanon’s sideline. The Vikings went 46-65 under his tutelage. The last three seasons haven’t been all that great in the win-loss department, but Wall guided Northern Lebanon to section titles and D3 playoff spots in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Those were the programs first section championships since 1991.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage