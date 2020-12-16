A pair of Warwick senior standouts took advantage of the early NCAA signing period for Class of 2021 graduates on Wednesday.

Warriors’ all-stars Nolan Rucci and Caleb Schmitz held a ceremony at the Lititz Fire Company to sign on the dotted line at the major Division I colleges of their choice: Rucci, the heralded, five-star offensive tackle, with Wisconsin in the Big Ten Conference, and Schmitz, a dominating safety and multiple-threat player, with Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference.

A little look at @NolanRucci's resume: • Five-star recruit• Invited to the 2021 All-American Bowl• 2x First-team all-state • Named to the 2020 USA Today All-USA preseason first team pic.twitter.com/Q86pkAPRtE — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 16, 2020

Rucci made a verbal commitment to Wisconsin back on Sept. 8; Schmitz made a verbal commitment to Cincinnati back on May 22.

Early Wednesday morning in Lititz, Rucci and Schmitz kept their pledges and signed with the Badgers and the Bearcats, respectively.

Rucci and Schmitz helped Warwick go 8-0 this past fall, including the outright Section 2 championship and a victory over New Oxford in the District 3 Class 5A semifinals. However, the Warriors were forced to forfeit the district title game to Governor Mifflin, because of coronavirus in Warwick’s school district.

Rucci pocketed L-L League Section 2 Offensive Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the Year honors, and Schmitz, who had a league-best 43 receptions for 777 yards with six TD grabs, was named Wide Receiver of the Year, Outstanding Back of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year.

Rucci and Schmitz were also two-way first-team all-star picks in Section 2, and they’ll both likely garner many more postseason all-star honors moving forward. Wednesday, the Warriors’ dynamic duo made their college choices official.

