Warwick rising senior Joey McCracken and Lebanon rising senior Isaiah Rodriguez both have a shot to join a pretty select Lancaster-Lebanon League fraternity this fall: The 5,000-yard passing club.

There are just 23 players in that group, dating back to 1972, and McCracken and Rodriguez are looking to make it 24 and 25. McCracken (4,482 yards) needs 518 yards, and Rodriguez (4,152 yards) needs 848 yards in 2020 to hit the milestone number, and join this group …

Kyle Smith, Lancaster Catholic - 8,837 yards

Evan Simon, Manheim Central - 8,078 yards

Bear Shank, Lampeter-Strasburg - 8,013 yards

Grant Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley - 7,273 yards

Pat Bostick, Manheim Township - 7,260 yards

Chad Henne, Wilson - 7,071 yards

Brennan Scott, Manheim Township - 6,973 yards

Jeff Martin, Elco - 6,750 yards

Ben Meyers, Pequea Valley - 6,028 yards

James Capello, Lebanon - 5,996 yards

Zac Kulp, Elco - 5,992 yards

Jeff Smoker, Manheim Central - 5,900 yards

Jordan Steffy, Conestoga Valley - 5,587 yards

Alex Trautman, Lebanon - 5,581 yards

Tyler Demmy, Conestoga Valley - 5,486 yards

Matt Zigment, Conestoga Valley - 5,476 yards

Cameron Roth, Garden Spot - 5,415 yards

Mark Pyles, Lebanon - 5,279 yards

Andy Breault, Elizabethtown - 5,195 yards

Clay Failor, Annville-Cleona - 5,160 yards

Nate Shank, Lampeter-Strasburg - 5,105 yards

Mike Cook, Conestoga Valley - 5,060 yards

Mitch Martin, Garden Spot - 5,002 yards

NOTES: The amazing nugget about McCracken’s total is that he didn’t get the full-time gig behind center until midway through his sophomore season in 2018, and he threw for 1,570 yards that year once he took over the duties. McCracken followed that up with a monster 2,912-yard season last fall, when he earned all-state honors. Then in basketball season this past winter, he went down with an ACL injury. He’s been back working out this summer, so we’ll see if he’s under center in Week 1 on Aug. 28, when Warwick invades Lampeter-Strasburg for a much-anticipated nonleague opener. … How about L-S’s Shank brothers? Bear (8,013) and Nate (5,105) combined for 13,118 air yards. That’s 7.5 miles between them. … Henne went on to play at Michigan, and he won a Super Bowl last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. … Cook went on to play at William & Mary, and he was in camp with the Cleveland Browns. ... Bostick went on to play at Pitt. … Steffy went on to play at Maryland. … Breault, who went on to star at Kutztown, has returned home to coach E-town; he’s set to begin his third season this fall with the Bears, and he still holds multiple program records. … Simon graduated early from Manheim Central and is at Rutgers. … Smoker went on to play at Michigan State, and he played for several years in the Arena League and had a few cups of coffee in NFL camps. … What school is represented most on this list? Conestoga Valley, with five 5,000-yard passers. Call that the Jim Cantafio influence; he was one of the first coaches in the area to introduce a pass-happy, empty backfield, five-wides spread scheme. … There are six Lebanon County QB’s on the list, led by Elco’s Martin. Lebanon — compliments of Gerry Yonchiuk’s Air Raid attack — has three signal-callers on there; Rodriguez is trying to become the fourth Cedars’ QB to make the list. … Garden Spot’s Roth and Martin are both 5,000-yard passers and 2,000-yard rushers. … Smith, the league’s all-time passing leader — by a goodly amount — and former Central Michigan player, has the only known 3,000-yard passing season on the books in L-L League history; he winged it for 3,465 yards in 2008. McCracken just missed last year with 2,912.

