From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. When Elco visits Lampeter-Strasburg on Friday for the D3-4A title tilt, it will be a very familiar matchup. This will mark the third year in a row that the Raiders and the Pioneers will tangle in the D3 playoffs, and L-S won the first two: 37-0 at Elco in a driving, monsoon-like rainstorm in 2018 — seriously, check out the photos in this post — and 34-7 last fall in Lampeter. … Elco and L-S were Section 3 foes from 1975 until 2009. They split their final Section 3 games: L-S won 40-14 in 2009 and Elco won 25-28 in 2008. And then they didn’t meet again until 2018. The tri-match is for district gold. … Elco is in a D3 finale for the second time in program history; the Raiders fell to Wyomissing 28-0 in the 2A title game in 2001. … L-S is the defending 4A champ, and the Pioneers are back in a gold-trophy game for the fourth time: L-S beat Gettysburg 35-21 in the 2007 3A championship game before falling to Bishop McDevitt 28-14 in the 3A finale in 2011. Then came last year’s 35-21 triumph over Berks Catholic in the 4A title tilt.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATS, STANDINGS

2. It will be uncharted territory for Warwick on Friday, when the Warriors visit Governor Mifflin for D3-5A gold. Warwick will be making its first appearance in a D3 finale — one year after making its deepest postseason sojourn, falling to Cocalico in the 5A semifinals. … Meanwhile, Mifflin is back in a D3 title game for the fourth time, but the Mustangs are 0-3 in championship games: Mifflin fell to Manheim Central 30-29 in the 2017 5A finale; the Mustangs lost to Harrisburg 49-14 in the 4A title game in 2007; and Mifflin was blanked by State College 21-0 in the 4A finale in 2006. That was when District 3 had a sub-regional thing going on with District 6. … Warwick and Governor Mifflin were L-L League Section 1 foes from 1996 through 1999. Mifflin left the L-L League following the 2003 season. … This will be the first time the Warriors and the Mustangs will knock heads since 1999. ... Warwick and Governor Mifflin will be Section 2 rivals when the Berks League teams join the L-L League in 2022, so this is a budding rivalry.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

3. NOTABLES: According to Manheim Central football guru Denny Enck, when Carlisle visits the Barons for a nonleague clash on Friday, it will be the first time Central and the Thundering Herd will meet in a varsity tackle football game. Hearing Central is hoping to add one last game for the Nov. 20-21 weekend. Stay tuned. … Warwick QB Joey McCracken is up No. 13 on the L-L League’s all-time passing chart. Who is ahead of him? Manheim Central legend Jeff Smoker, who is 12th with 5,900 air yards on the dot. McCracken needs 116 yards on Friday at Governor Mifflin to leapfrog Mr. Smoker. … Tentatively — repeat: tentatively — Manheim Township is hoping to play at State College on Monday, Nov. 16, before hosting Downingtown East on Saturday, Nov. 21. Stay tuned. … One section game on this week’s slate: Penn Manor will welcome McCaskey for a makeup Section 1 date, as the Red Tornado tries to snap its 25-game losing skid. … The Cedar Bowl is also set to return this week, when Cedar Crest makes a 3-mile bus ride over to Lebanon. That game was PPD last week, and the Cedars and the Falcons are hoping to get it in Friday. … Hearing the L-L League section-by-section all-stars and players of the year will be out the first week of December. Sit tight.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage