Warwick’s field hockey team is in a battle for survival.

Currently ranked ninth in the District Three power rankings, the Warriors know they need to win their final three games to have a chance to crack the top eight, which is how many teams make the postseason this year.

The Warriors took care of the first step Thursday night in Lititz with a 2-0 nonleague win over playoff-bound Garden Spot.

“Well, we’re still alive,” said coach Bob Derr, cracking a smile behind his mask. “We have to win out and even then it’s not a guarantee we get in.”

Emily Behn got Warwick (7-2) on the board with 4:03 left in the first period when she blasted home a shot in front of the cage.

The score stayed that way until Bridget Kline flicked a penalty stroke over the right shoulder of Garden Spot goalkeeper Bryna Kelly midway through the third.

The Warriors are slated to play Conestoga Valley on Saturday and Manheim Central on Monday in hopes of squeaking into the Class 3A district field in the pandemic-shortened season.

“I was just hoping we could play some games,” Derr said. “To make the district playoffs would be fantastic. Hopefully, that’s the case.”

Garden Spot, meanwhile, finished as co-champs of Section Three thanks to Elco’s 3-0 win over Lebanon earlier Thursday. Both teams finished 9-1 in the section.

The Spartans and Raiders will break the tie at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cocalico with a Lancaster-Lebanon League playoff play-in game.

The two teams split their previous meetings this season, with Elco winning 3-1 on Sept. 29 and Spot posting a 1-0 shutout on Oct. 12.

Garden Spot coach Katy Eby declined comment following Thursday’s game.