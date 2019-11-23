A five-point night from Kyle Zimmerman and 29 saves from Breanna Cesavise helped Warwick hold off Central York for a 6-5 victory Friday in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game Friday night at Lancaster Ice Rink.
The Warriors (4-1-1-0) turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead by the end of the first period and, eventually, their fourth straight victory. Warwick led 4-3 through two frames before Zimmerman netted his third and fourth goals of the night to stretch the lead in the first 9:41 of the third.
Logan Myers matched Zimmerman with four goals and an assist for the Panthers (2-4-0-0), who have players from Central York and Northeastern, and goaltender Conner McCaffrey made 25 saves in the team's second straight loss.
Also in the Viola Division
Hempfield 10, Manheim Central 0: Hat tricks for Elias Lountzis and Alex Aukamp paced the Black Knights (5-1-0-0), who have players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley. Lountzis also recorded two assists, and Conestoga Valley's Joshua Griel made nine saves in the Knights' third consecutive victory. Gage McCabe stopped 27 shots for the Barons (0-6-0-0).
Cedar Crest 8, Elizabethtown 3: The Falcons (6-1-0-0), with players from Cedar Crest, Lebanon, Lebanon Catholic and Elco, scored five unanswered goals in the third period to pull away in that had been a 3-3 game through two periods. Lebanon's Todd Griffiths, who had a hat trick, scored twice in the decisive third period, Cedar Crest's Anthony Long finished the night with one goal and four assists, and Lebanon Catholic's Nolan Harner made 18 saves.
The Bears (1-4-1-0), with players from Elizabethtown, Donegal and Middletown, had leads of 2-0 and 3-2 on two goals and an assist from Carter Lutter. Kaden Rhyder finished the night with 26 saves for Elizabethtown.
Penn Manor 9, Palmyra 2: The Comets (4-2-0-0), with players from Penn Manor, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Solanco, scored three second-period goals to turn a 2-1 lead into a 5-1 advantage. Lancaster Country Day's Wes Gilbert tallied three goals and two assists, Lancaster Catholic's Liam Besecker added two goals and three assists, and Penn Manor's Cara Jandzio made 18 saves. Benjamin Stalnecker and Cole Heisey netted goals for the Cougars (0-6-0-0), and Cameron McIntyre made 35 saves.
Friday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Palmyra 7, Hershey 6 (OT)
Central Dauphin 3, Lower Dauphin 2
Viola Division
West Shore 6, Twin Valley 5 (OT)
Annville-Cleona 6, Dallastown 4
Monday's Schedule
Bears Division
Susquehanna vs. Lower Dauphin at Twin Ponds, 7 p.m.
Central Dauphin vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 7:45 p.m.
Viola Division
Annville-Cleona vs. Twin Valley at Body Zone, 6:45 p.m.
Manheim Central vs. Dallastown at York Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
For more information, visit the CPIHL's website.