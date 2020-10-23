The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football championship gold trophy is heading to Lititz.

Warwick earned its first outright section title since 1979 Friday night, clocking Cocalico 49-14 behind a boiling-hot offense that clicked from the very first play.

Joey McCracken passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns, Colton Miller had a pair of rushing scores, and receivers Caleb Schmitz and Thatcher Miller burned the Eagles’ secondary time and time again in the victory, as the Warriors wrapped up their section slate with a 5-0 mark while improving to 6-0 overall.

They’ll finish the regular season next Friday with their league-mandated crossover game against Hempfield.

“We have the banners in the gym with the section titles up there,” Warwick coach Bob Locker said. “I told them that I wanted 2020 on it, with nobody else. This has to mean something. We have some high expectations for ourselves right now, so the section title is definitely cool. They’ll enjoy it until (today) and then we’ll move on and get to districts and see where we can go from there.”

Warwick should safely lock up a District Three Class 5A playoff spot; the Warriors came into the game at No. 2 in the power rankings. The cutoff for district power points is Oct. 26.

They’ll finish no worse than No. 2, and emphatically, after crunching Cocalico.

“This means everything,” McCracken said. “Our sophomore year we had the three-way tie for the section, and that was our first one in a while so that was great. But to have this one up there all by ourselves for 2020, it means a lot. Definitely.”

Cocalico, which KO’d Warwick in the District Three Class 5A semifinals last year, dipped to 3-2 in the section and to 4-2 overall. The Eagles’ playoff chances in the Class 4A field took a hit; they came into the game at No. 4, and only the top four teams make the bracket.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Friday, McCracken hit Schmitz for a 36-yard pass on the first play of the game, and Warwick never let up. Schmitz finished with six catches for 134 yards, and his 1-yard TD catch put the Warriors up 14-0. Colton Miller’s 2-yard run capped Warwick’s opening drive, and the Warriors were off and running.

Colton Miller rushed for 69 yards, and he’s up to 20 TD runs overall, tops in the L-L League.

Thatcher Miller hauled in the first of his three TD receptions to put the Warriors ahead 21-0 early in the second quarter. Christian Royer gave Warwick a 28-0 cushion with a 3-yard run late in the first half.

The Warriors had a nifty 2-minute drill TD right before intermission; McCracken had completions of 20 yards and 42 yards to Schmitz, and Colton Miller capped the drive with a 5-yard rumble, giving Warwick a safe and sound 35-7 lead at the half.

Carson Nash’s 5-yard keeper finally put Cocalico on the board with 2:04 to go in the first half.

Warwick iced the game with a pair of third-quarter scores: McCracken hit Thatcher Miller with a screen, and Miller did the rest, rumbling 77 yards for a TD. Later, McCracken hit Thatcher Miller on a seam route for a 34-yard score, as the Warriors triggered the mercy rule.

Thatcher Miller finished with four receptions for 151 yards with the three TD grabs.

Craig Neal zoomed 27 yards for a TD early in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for Cocalico, which was held to 128 rushing yards, well below the Eagles’ per-game average.

Warwick clinched its first section title since the Warriors shared a tri-crown in Section One with Manheim Township and Wilson in 2018. Warwick won three outright Section Two crowns in a row from 1977-79, going 20-0 in league games over that clip.