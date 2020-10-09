When Warwick's football team is on, there's not a lot you can do to stop it.

Elizabethtown found that out Friday night, getting blitzed from the get-go in a 50-9 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two rout at the hands of the visiting Warriors.

Warwick started the evening with a nine-play drive mixing the run and the pass. A 29-yard pass to Thatcher Miller plus a roughing the passer penalty set up a 4-yard touchdown run for Colton Miller, with Joey McCracken finding Caleb Schmitz for a two-point conversion.

Schmitz came up big on Elizabethtown's second play from scrimmage, reeling in a juggling interception on the sideline. He then ran a reverse for 29 yards, leading to an 8-yard TD for Christian Royer, though Elizabethtown blocked the extra point.

Even when the Bears managed to push back, Warwick responded. Jett Kelly stripped Colton Miller for a fumble deep in Warriors' territory, but Elizabethtown went four-and-out for a turnover on downs right after.

Schmitz proceeded to come down with a leaping catch for 55 yards, resulting in another Royer TD from 10 yards out, with another two-point conversion from McCracken to Thatcher Miller.

Elizabethtown did come up with one big play: A sack on McCracken from Braden Cummings in the end zone for a safety that made the score 22-2, this after a 95-yard bomb to Schmitz for a TD was called back due to a penalty.

Warwick's one punt in the first half was muffed at midfield; Colton Miller would score from 3 yards out afterward. McCracken later found Broc Diem for a 26-yard TD and Schmitz for a 16-yard TD, the latter after a blocked punt, to make it 43-2 at the break.

That forced a running clock for the rest of the game. On the last play of the third, McCracken threw a 6-yard pass to Thatcher Miller that put him over the 5,000-yard mark for his career. Brendon Snyder galloped 45 yards to the house for one last TD in the fourth. Cade Capello was able to score a 5-yard TD late for Elizabethtown as well.

