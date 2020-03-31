Having trouble keeping you sanity while dealing with the coronavirus? Here's something to brighten you day. This is how the Warwick softball team and coaches are coping with missing their sport, while still practicing physical distancing.
Warwick softball players, coaches 'practice' while physical distancing [video]
Having trouble keeping you sanity while dealing with the coronavirus? Here's something to brighten you day. This is how the Warwick softball team and coaches are coping with missing their sport, while still practicing physical distancing.