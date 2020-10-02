Only extraordinary high school football teams do this to Manheim Central.

Put Warwick in that category after an offensive tour de force in Lititz and a 45-14 defeat of the Barons in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two game.

The Warriors racked up 433 yards of offense and rolled to their third win in as many starts before a small crowd of football parents at Grosh Field.

“I thought we had really good balance,’’ Warwick coach Bob Locker said. “And I thought (QB Joey McCracken) looked significantly better this week. We kind of had a situation of, ‘What do you want to take away from us?’ "

McCracken tore an ACL ligament playing basketball last February. After a long summer of rehab, he played a half of last week’s win over Conestoga Valley. This week he went the whole way, until garbage time, and completed 13 of 19 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown.

McCracken coming all the way back makes the Warriors’ arsenal of weapons as complete as anybody’s. Running back Colton Miller was again huge (20 carries, 121 yards, four touchdowns) and now has 10 TDs in three games.

His backup, Christian Royer, had 58 yards in 10 tries and a TD. Cincinnati-bound wideout Caleb Schmitz had seven catches for 71 yards, and the Warriors also got big plays from wideouts Tanner Haines and Broc Diem, tight end Thatcher Miller, etc, etc.

Throw this bunch behind a massive and physical offensive line led by Wisconsin recruit Nolan Rucci, and … it’s safe to call Warwick formidable.

“We ran the ball and we threw it,’’ Locker said. “We kind of mixed and matched.’’

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Manheim Central (1-2) got a touchdown pass from junior QB Judd Novak to Owen Sensenig very early (35 yards) and very late (27 yards). The Barons actually led, 7-0.

But Warwick answered that with a drive that was very Miller-centric, seven plays, 57 yards, six carries by Miller, including a 6-yarder for the score.

Warwick got the ball right back, mixed it up a bit on a seven-play, 51-yard march, and took the lead for good on Miller’s 15-yard run.

That’s how it went.

The downside for the Warriors: 10 penalties for 100 yards, and one starter was ejected for throwing a punch, which means he’ll miss next week’s game with Elizabethtown, and which also meant Locker’s postgame words to the troops weren’t celebratory.

“We can’t do stuff like that if we want to be all we can be,’’ he said. “This can never happen again.’’

Locker declined to name the player, but said, “There was a lot of jawing tonight, and it’s a shame I had to lose a kid, but, the fact of the matter is he broke the rule, threw a punch, and you can’t do that, no matter what.’’

Manheim Central hosts Solanco Friday.