Nolan Rucci is heading to Wisconsin.

Warwick’s punishing senior offensive lineman on Tuesday made it official, making a verbal commitment to the Badgers in the Big Ten, where he’ll join older brother Hayden, who is a redshirt freshman tight end for Wisconsin.

“I’m definitely glad it’s over, and I’m excited to be a Badger,” said Rucci, the top-ranked offensive lineman in his class, and one of the most sought-after blue-chip recruits in the country. “It’s been a very long process for me, and I’m glad for all of the opportunities I got along the way.”

Rucci, a menacing 6-foot-8, 300-pounder, had whittled his final list down to nine suitors earlier this summer; he ended up picking Wisconsin over Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford and Penn State, where his dad, Todd, played his college ball for the Nittany Lions on the way to a career in the NFL.

Rucci paid an unofficial visit to Penn State last month, and he said he definitely took the family aspect into consideration. He said he made his final decision last Thursday, after going over all of the pros and cons and pluses and minuses of the programs on his final list one last time.

“I had a lot of stuff in my head that I was always thinking about, information-wise and emotions,” Rucci told LNP. “So getting it all down on paper and talking it over with my parents really helped my process. I thought really hard about what every school had to offer. After going through all of the pros and cons again last Thursday, that’s when I realized Wisconsin was the perfect fit for me.”

Later last Thursday evening, in a video-conference call with brother Hayden and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst and members of his staff, Rucci told the Badgers’ crew that he was indeed coming to Madison.

“Hayden definitely wanted me to come to Wisconsin, and he was waving the flag the whole time,” Rucci said. “But he knew it was my decision at the end of the day, just like he went through with his recruiting process. He was absolutely excited that I’m going to be with him at Wisconsin.”

Rucci personally called the other eight finalists on his list to let those coaches know that he wouldn’t be committing to their programs.

“Those phone calls,” he said, “were not easy.”

Rucci, who has a 4.2 GPA at Warwick, will study aerospace engineering at Wisconsin, which is an offensive lineman factory; the Badgers have had 21 O-linemen selected in the NFL Draft since 2000, the most among major Division I programs.

That group includes all-pros like Joe Thomas, Travis Frederick, Rick Wagner, Kevin Zeitler, Rob Havenstein and Ryan Ramczyk.

“That absolutely was a draw,” Rucci said, “because they’ve produced so many offensive lineman who have gone on and played in the NFL. The history is there, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

During Rucci's recruiting process, Brian Dohn, a National Recruiting Analyst for 247sports, wrote: "(Rucci) is an elite level player who can get on the field as a freshman, and he's a potential first-round NFL draft pick with great length and size to be a cornerstone left tackle."

Rucci is the two-time reigning L-L League Section One Outstanding Lineman of the Year, and he was an all-state selection, the Manheim Touchdown Club Offensive Lineman of the Year, and a USA Today all-star pick last season. Rucci also snagged a USA Today preseason all-star nod for this fall.

“I’m unbelievably grateful that all of these top programs and top schools were recruiting me,” Rucci said. “It was an amazing process getting to know a lot of amazing coaches and their staffs. I’m glad to have gone through it. At the end of the day, Wisconsin was the perfect fit for me. I went with my gut, and that’s what it told me.”

