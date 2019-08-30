Warwick had a 7-0 lead at Garden Spot early in the second quarter Friday night, but the Spartans were threatening to erase it, chewing up clock, churning up the field and keeping the ball away from the Warriors’ potent offense.

In the shadow of his team’s end zone, Warwick’s Caleb Schmitz rose from the grass, grabbed a Garden Spot pass and took it the length of the field. A penalty on the return wiped out the points, but the play stemmed the Spartans’ momentum and sparked a surge that carried the Warriors to a 56-13 nonleague win in New Holland.

“Caleb’s a good football player,” Warwick coach Bob Locker said of Schmitz, a junior wide receiver and safety for the Warriors. "A very good football player. He picked one last week and picked one again tonight. He has a real nose for the ball and understands his position and his job very well, on both sides of the ball.”

Two plays after Schmitz's interception, Warwick quarterback Joey McCracken threaded a pass to Justin Gerhart, who took the reception 56 yards for a touchdown. One week after the Warriors lost all-state wide receiver Trey Glass to injury, McCracken completed 12 of his 18 pass attempts for 279 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers — Gerhart, Kai Cipalla, Conor Adams and Schmitz, who caught a 7-yard touchdown dart from McCracken at the end of the first half.

Colton Miller also added a pair of rushing touchdowns, and Adams authored a 60-yard punt return for a score for Warwick (2-0).

“When you look at Conor Adams and Caleb Schmitz and Justin Gerhart and our tight ends, who did a good job tonight,” Locker said, “we have weapons. We’ve just got to find ways to distribute the ball.”

Before Schmitz’s momentum-swinging interception, Garden Spot (0-2) had run 20 offensive plays to nine for Warwick, feeding junior running back John Dykie (23 rushes, 92 yards, one TD) for physical yards through an offensive line that had a push early.

“They changed the way they blocked some of their plays we had seen on film,” Locker said. “It took us a little bit of time to adjust to that.”

But other than Dykie’s 2-yard touchdown plunge, and an extended play that saw quarterback Jesse Martin evade Warwick’s pass rush before connecting with Ethan Good 35 yards downfield for a score, the Spartans never recovered from the spark that stemmed from Schmitz’s second-quarter interception.

“These guys need to learn to go play-to-play,” Garden Spot coach Matt Zamperini said of his players. “The most important play is the next play. ... We won’t get better until they learn to manage that. It’s the heart of a football player. That comes from within, and that’s what we need to find.”

Garden Spot suffered its 16th loss in a row, dating back to the middle of the 2017 season.

