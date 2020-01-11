With cross-ice passes during a late second period power play Friday night, Warwick stirred in the Cedar Crest zone, seeking momentum in a back-and-forth game as its seesaw season headed into a push for the playoffs.

As the power play ensued, Jonathan Bergh accepted a feed from Zach Shertzer on the outside of the left face-off circle. The Warriors captain leaned in and unleashed a rising wrist shot that tucked itself into the top-right corner of the net. Bergh's power play goal — his second goal of the game — put the Warriors up 4-3, giving them the momentum en route to a 6-3 victory.

"I saw the upper-right corner, Bergh said. "That's all I saw. And somehow, i hit it."

GOAL, Warwick. Jonathan Bergh strikes - again - on the power play. His second of the night puts the Warriors up 4-3 on Cedsr Crest with 3:19 left in the second period. pic.twitter.com/mQISfwSIVT — Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 11, 2020

The Warriors (8-3-2-1) continued their streak of alternating wins and losses, a seven-game stretch that started with two players serving suspensions stemming from a penalty-filled 6-5 win over Central York Nov. 22. With a full roster back in the lineup, and a new sense of focus after a team meeting Wednesday, the Warriors hoped Friday's victory would set the table for the final four games of their regular season and their chase for one of the Viola Divison's seven playoff spots.

"This is obviously going to help us in the long run," Bergh said. "We have a real shot at the playoffs ... We're coming in with momentum."

Bergh and his fellow seniors helped build the momentum on Senior Nght Friday. Hunter Deibler erased an early 1-0 deficit 6:37 into the first period, beating Falcons goaltender Nolan Harner (35 saves). Twenty-six seconds later, Bergh gave the Warriors their first lead of the night after Brady Zimmerman slipped him a pass on a two-on-one rush.

"This group has won a lot of games," said Warwick coach Tim Emenheiser, whose Warriors captured the Viola Cup last February. "Hopefully, coming down the stretch, we can just keep rolling."

The Falcons (11-4-0-0), with players from Cedar Crest, Elco, Lebanon and Lebanon Catholic, attempted to slow Warwick's roll Friday, as Elco's Isaac Long tied the game at two and Cedar Crest's Adam Allwein helped the Falcons regain the lead with his second goal of the night 1:26 into the second period. But Kyle Zimmerman erased the advantage midway through the game, Bergh's power play tally put the Warriors back on top, and Brady Zimmerman and Jordan Lee sealed the game with goals in the final period. Breanna Cesavice made 18 saves in goal for the Warriors, turning away a Falcons breakaway and a two-on-none chance on separate occasions in the second period.

Warwick's Breanna Cesavice makes a stop on a short-handed bid by the Falcons' Isaac Long in the middle stages of the second period. Falcons still lead 3-2. pic.twitter.com/ygikgs3Ujx — Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 11, 2020

"We're in a good position," said Cedar Crest coach Kerry Hartman, whose team — sitting in third place in the division — saw its three-game winning streak end. "We just have to keep doing what we're doing. We're a good team. Good teams lose once in a while, lay an egg once in a while like this. We've just got to keep moving forward and staying positive."

GOAL, Cedar Crest. Adam Allwein walks into the middle of the Warwick penalty kill and wrists in his second of the game to put the Falcpns up 3-2 on Warwick 1:26 into the second period. pic.twitter.com/DGly6aW1x3 — Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 11, 2020

Also in the Viola Division

Central York 6, Penn Manor 2: The Panthers (6-7-0-0) scored the game's final six goals after trailing 2-0. Six different Central York players scored goals, Logan Myers dished out three assists, and Justin Meluzio made 21 saves. The Comets (5-8-0-0), with players from Penn Manor, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Solanco, had taken a lead with goals from Penn Manor's Max Jesberger and Solanco's Lukas Kowal. Penn Manor's Cara Jandzio finished the night with 13 saves.

In the Bears Division

Manheim Township 5, Cumberland Valley 4 (OT): Ethan Kim's goal 34 seconds into the extra period helped the Blue Streaks (4-9-0-0) bolster their case for a top-five finish and a playoff berth. Josiah Shaub scored a pair of goals for Manheim Township, which led 3-0 early in the second period, and DJ Hurley tied the game in the third period after the Eagles (2-10-0-1) had scored four straight goals to take the lead. Jared Gordon made 17 saves for Township while Nicholas Mutschler made 20 saves for Cumberland Valley.

Friday's Other Scores

Bears Division

Central Dauphin 6, Susquehanna 1

Palmyra 5, Hershey 4

Viola Division

Twin Valley 6, Palmyra 1

Dallastown 5, Keystone 2

West Shore 1, Manheim Central 0 (forfeit)

Monday's Schedule

Bears Division

Palmyra vs. Susquehanna at Twin Ponds, 7:45 p.m.

Manheim Township vs. Hershey at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Viola Division

Hempfield vs. Susquehannock at York Ice Arena, 6:15 p.m.

Elizabethtown vs. Twin Valley at Body Zone, 6:45 p.m.

Penn Manor vs. West Shore at Tiwn Ponds, 7 p.m.

Central York vs. Dalalstown at York Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Annville-Cleona vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Statistics were compiled on the CPIHL's website.