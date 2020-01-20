Some Lancaster-Lebanon League track and field notes from the weekend's indoor meets.
Warwick's tear at Kevin Dare
The Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State is one of the season's top events held at the heat of the winter schedule. Despite some inclement weather-related scratches, some of the state's top athletes competed, including a group from Warwick that made a statement in the sprints. The senior duo of Lily Palacio-Lewis and Meghan Quinn took the top two places in the girls 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Palacio-Lewis claimed first place in the former in 7.75 seconds to Quinn's 7.81, the only sub-eight second times before Pennridge's Olivia Lowery finished third in 8.13. In the 200, Quinn claimed the top spot in 25.27 before Palacio-Lewis finished second in 25.87. Altoona's Darrian Berkheimer finished third overall by winning the previous heat in 26.34.
Quinn and Palacio-Lewis also joined Emily Skidmore and Cassidy Kline in a 4x200-meter relay win in 1:45.21, more than a second ahead of Uniondale's team, which finished second (1:46.41).
A pair of Warwick sprinters also reached finals in boys events, as Gurby Marcellus finished eighth overall in the boys 60-meter dash (7.19) before breaking a school record to finish sixth in the 200 (22.85), and Tanner Haines broke his own school record to finish second in the 60-meter hurdles final (8.51).
Meet record for Manheim Township's Horn
Manheim Township's Sydney Horn, the state's reigning indoor and outdoor pole vault champion, continued to improve in another first-place performance at the Kevin Dare Invitational. Horn cleared 13 feet, 4 inches to improve on her personal-best and U.S. No. 1 bar, according to the MileSplit rankings. It broke the previous meet record of 13-0 set by Williamsport's Katie Jones in 2017, a height matched Saturday by Padua's Erin Kelleher, who finished second.
E-town's Locker locks in
Katie Locker posted the L-L League's top times of the season in the 800-meter run (2:20.54) and 1-mile run (5:11.92), winning both events Sunday in the Bears High School Invitational at Ursinus to help her team finish seventh overall in the 36-team meet. Locker held off a pair of freshmen in her races, as Tatnall's Lydia Colasante finished second in the 800 (2:21.22), and Mount Saint Joseph's Maggie Murphy took second place in the mile (5:13.68). Ethan Jones also gave Elizabethtown a second-place finish, clearing 5-11 in the boys high jump.
Up Next
Upcoming meets for L-L League athletes include Friday's Wyomissing Team Challenge at Kutztown and Sunday's meet at Franklin & Marshall.
Kevin Dare Invitational (Full Results)
BOYS
Elco
Zach Bender — pole vault, 13th (11-3)
Lebanon
Riley Klick — 800-meter run, 23rd (2:10.95)
Isaac Showers — 1-mile run, 21st (4:44.16)
Warwick
Jeremy Bell — 1-mile run, 14th (4:38.39)
Tyler Denlinger — 400-meter dash, 19th (55.60)
Tanner Haines — 60-meter hurdles, second (8.51 final, 8.59 prelim); long jump, 14th (18-9)
Julian Knight — shot put, ninth (43-7.25)
Gurby Marcellus — 60-meter dash, eighth (7.19 final, 7.17 prelim); 200-meter dash, sixth (22.85)
Mahki Mejias — 60-meter dash, 29th (7.82); 200-meter dash, 27th (25.45)
4x200-Meter Relay — Nate Good, Gurby Marcellus, Tanner Haines and Mahki Mejias, 10th (1:38.82)
4x400-Meter Relay — Tyler Denlinger, Jeremy Bell, Jesse Hash and Jake Hample, eighth (3:48.90)
GIRLS
Conestoga Valley
Jordyn Hock — 60-meter dash, 12th (8.41); 400-meter dash, 15th (1:02.26)
Lebanon
Ashley Jocham — 1-mile run, 13th (5:45.77)
Manheim Township
Sydney Horn — pole vault, first (13-4 - meet record)
Warwick
Juliette Delmotte — long jump, 11th (14-10); triple jump, third (36-3)
Emma Graybill — 400-meter dash, 22nd (1:05.41); triple jump, 19th (31-3)
Cassidy Kline — 400-meter dash, eighth (1:01.01)
Anna Martin — 1-mile run, seventh (5:30.94)
Lily Palacio-Lewis — 60-meter dash, first (7.75 final, 7.84 prelim); 200-meter dash, second (25.87)
Meghan Quinn — 60-meter dash, second (7.81 final, 7.86 prelim); 200-meter dash, first (25.27)
Emily Skidmore — 60-meter hurdles, 16th (10.39)
4x200-Meter Relay — Meghan Quinn, Lily Palacio-Lewis, Emily Skidmore and Cassidy Kline, first (1:45.21)
4x400-Meter Relay — Juliette Delmotte, Cassidy Kline, Anna Martin and Emily Skidmore, sixth (4:11.98)
Bears High School Invitational (Full Results)
BOYS
Cocalico
Moses Madison — 55-meter dash, 15th (6.95); 200-meter dash, 15th (24.07); long jump, 10th (18-7)
Elizabethtown
Ethan Jones — long jump, 14th (18-3); high jump, second (5-11)
GIRLS
Cocalico
Kaia Martz — 55-meter dash, 21st (7.85); 200-meter dash, ninth (27.13); 400-meter dash, second (1:01.68)
Elizabethtown
Jordan DiRisio — 800-meter run, 27th (2:40.12)
Lilah Drager — 55-meter adsh, 65th (8.49); 400-meter dash, 52nd (1:10.46)
Katie Locker — 800-meter run, first (2:20.54); 1-mile run, first (5:11.92)
Genevieve McDonald — 55-meter dash, 41st (8.14); 400-meter dash, 54th (1:11.36)
Madeline Quinn — 3,000-meter run, fourth (11:06.68)
Olivia Shenk — 800-meter run, 31st (2:42.10); 55-meter hurdles, 15th (10.83)