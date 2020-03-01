STATE COLLEGE — Warwick's Meghan Quinn and Lily Palacio Lewis rocketed across the Horace Ashenfelter Indoor Track, side by side, in the girls 60-meter final during Sunday's Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches state indoor championships. The senior sprinters had paced the field in the preliminary heats and the semifinals, and they needed a lean to determine a champion. Quinn got the lean, and the crown, in 7.66 seconds. Palacio-Lewis finished second in 7.67.
Warwick's one-two finish in the 60-meter dash, Manheim Township's Sydney Horn's record-setting repeat win in the girls pole vault and a bronze medal for Ephrata's Tyler Shue in the boys 800-meter run highlighted Lancaster-Lebanon League performances at the state indoor meet.
60-meter mastery
"I had no idea (who won),” Quinn said. “I turned around. I saw my name, and I started tearing up. Lily and I have wanted this for so long. Getting first and second in the state is amazing."
Quinn went on to finish third in the 200 (25.24) and was joined by Cassidy Kline, Emily Skidmore and Juliette Delmotte in a 4x200-meter relay team that finished third (1:45.10).
Warwick's Emily Skidmore hands off to Juliette Delmotte, who holds off the field to give the Warriors a win in their 4x200 heat in 1:45.10. It's good for third overall. pic.twitter.com/j0EpYWn9GC— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) March 1, 2020
Palacio-Lewis pulled out of the rest of her events after feeling hamstring soreness in the 60 final, but her day had included a personal-record run of in the 60 semifinals.
"Coming out today and being able to hit 7.6 consistently," she said, "is definitely motivating for me this (upcoming spring) season."
Horn repeats
Horn caught a hitch on her way to a second straight pole vault title, missing on her first attempt at 12 feet, 0 inches.
"I knew I couldn't worry about that so much,” she said. “I needed to just move on."
Horn moved on to clear 12-0 and 12-6 on consecutive attempts. She missed her first attempt at 13-0 but cleared it on her second to clinch the title over Germantown Academy’s Liliana Cohen (12-6) and Central Dauphin’s Gabriella Recce (12-6).
"It was a pretty good feeling knowing that I was the only one left,” Horn said, “and just having that momentum going."
It's a gold medal and a #PTFCAStates indoor meet record for @ManheimTownship's Sydney Horn, who clears 13 feet, 3 inches in the pole vault. pic.twitter.com/D4CCv2UT0c— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) March 1, 2020
The momentum carried Horn over the bar at 13-3 on her first shot, breaking the record of 13-0.25 set in 2008 by Abby Schaffer. She bowed out while attempting a Pennsylvania record at 13-9.25.
"I felt like I had it,” she said of her state-record attempt. “(The bar) just barely bounced off. I thought it was going to stay, but I've been going for it every meet, so hopefully I'll get it at nationals."
Bronze for Shue
Shue pushed to an early lead in the 800, but Indiana Area’s Kendall Branan surged ahead with 100 meters to go and took the title in 1:52.14. Central Bucks East's Holden Emery finished second in 1:54.22 before Shue settled for third in 1:54.25.
"I think the race kind of humbled me,” Shue said. “Going into it, I hadn't lost a race all season. This was important for me to get it out of the way and to know what it feels like and how to overcome it."
Other Medalists
Warwick’s Tanner Haines finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles, surging to an indoor school-record time of 8.33 in the final. Northern Lebanon’s Dylan Lambrecht uncorked a personal-best throw of 56-1.75 in the shot put, advancing to the finals and finishing fourth.
Northern Lebanon's Dylan Lambrecht opens the #PTFCAStates shot put final with a throw of 54-2.75. pic.twitter.com/dVZeJjbyIb— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) March 1, 2020
Elizabethtown’s Katie Locker rallied from a 17th-place finish in the 1-mile run (5:15.54) to win her heat and finish fifth overall in the 800 (2:16.00). Cedar Crest’s William Sheffield, Tommy Bildheiser, Ryan Wolfe and Ryan Scicchitano finished fifth in the boys 4x800 relay (7:59.96). Their teammate, Gwyneth Young, finished seventh in the girls 3,000 (10:06.51).
McCaskey’s Kamyah Wright, Zoey Stennett, Kiamorey Clark and Kamiah Wright finished sixth in the girls 4x400 relay (4:02.44). The Red Tornado also posted a pair of medal-winning teams in the 4x200, as Da’Avionce Rodriguez, Dejon Manning, Amere Dickinson and Angel Valentin finished seventh among boys (1:30.97), and Wright, Stennett, Wright and Kaila Canty finished eighth among the girls (1:45.62). Delmotte also finished eighth in the triple jump (37-9) to help Warwick take second place in the team standings with 31 points. Friends Central finished first with 55 points.
McCaskey's Angel Valentin wraps up a third-place finish for the Red Tornado in their 4x200-meter relay heat in 1:30.97. Valentin, Da'Avionce Rodriguez, Dejon Manning and Amere Dickinson finish seventh overall. #PTFCAStates pic.twitter.com/Gm7ybt8toe— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) March 1, 2020