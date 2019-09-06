Warwick got a clutch interception from senior Conor Adams late in the first half of Friday night's nonleague crossover against visiting Manheim Central.
Nine plays later, the Warwick offense marched down the field to get a touchdown just before halftime.
A year ago, Manheim Central had done the same to Warwick, and the Barons eventually posted a comeback in that game.
This time, though, Warwick had all the momentum going into halftime and kept the Barons from rising back up in the second half en route to a monumental 37-7 victory over the defending District Three Class 5A champion Barons.
It was the first time since 1983 that Warwick (3-0) had beaten Manheim Central (2-1). And it snapped the Barons' 27-game regular season unbeaten streak.
“Last year we let (Manheim Central) put up a big score before halftime,” Warwick junior lineman Nolan Rucci recalled. “That was a big thing this year. We knew we had to deal with that. It (the TD late in the first half) was a good swing of momentum to get that scoreboard back up.”
The 6-foot, 8-inch Rucci was a key cog in an offensive line also made up of seniors Jeremiah High, Hayden Benner and Hunter Diebler and junior Owen Campbell, along with junior tight end Thatcher Miller.
Warwick quarterback Joey McCracken (5) points to the student section after scoring a touchdown against Manheim Central during first half action on Grosh Field at Warwick High School Friday September 6, 2019.
Warwick quarterback Joey McCracken (5) gets flushed out of the pocket by Manheim Central's Jon Frias-Herder (17) during first half action on Grosh Field at Warwick High School Friday September 6, 2019.
That unit kept junior QB Joey McCracken (14 of 25, 293 passing yards, three TDs) clean most of the night while opening holes for junior workhorse back Colton Miller (28 attempts, 128 rushing yards, one TD).
Meanwhile, the Warriors’ 3-4 defense kept Manheim Central stud QB Evan Simon to 11 for 28, 126 passing yards, one TD, 10 rushing attempts for 54 yards) scrambling and stifled the Barons' rushing game. Simon was sacked numerous times, and the rest of the Manheim Central backfield produced 6 rushing yards on 10 carries. Manheim Central was also without starting linebacker Clay Bedi, who was in a walking boot Friday recovering from a right ankle injury suffered a week ago.
“We don't have a run game. We don't have a pass game. We're not a very good team right now,” Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn said. “We're just going to keep working. ... We’ve got kids. Some of the kids are young and it shows. We’re just like everybody else. Everybody expects us to win by 50. We’re not there yet. We'll get back there. It might not be this year but we’ll get back there.”
Warwick went 59 yards on eight plays in its opening drive, getting an 11-yard scoring throw from McCracken to Caleb Schmitz on fourth down to go up 6-0.