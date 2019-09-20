Undefeated Warwick headed to McCaskey to face the Red Tornado in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One play on Friday night.
The Warriors stayed unbeaten, surging to their fifth victory of 2019, 49-6.
X’s and O’s
Warwick entered Week Five play as one of four undefeated teams left in Section One. However, unlike Wilson, Cedar Crest, or Manheim Township, Warwick (2-0 L-L, 5-0 overall) also entered Week Five as the league’s top-ranked offense, averaging 472 yards per game with 209 total points scored.
The Warriors feature prolific passer Joey McCracken, who led the L-L in both passing yards (60 of 83 passes for 1,180 yards) and touchdown passes (15) heading into Week Five.
Warwick's defense, not to be outdone, had allowed, on average, a mere 6.7 points per game.
Key statistics
Friday, Warwick amassed 359 total yards of offense, thanks in part to standout performances from McCracken, wideout Caleb Schmitz and halfback Colton Miller.
McCracken threw three touchdown passes — 17- and 49-yarders to Schmitz and a 12-yarder to senior Conor Adams.
On defense, the Warriors held McCaskey to 169 total yards. McCaskey QB Matthew Remash completed 8 of 16 passes for 46 yards and two interceptions.
Turning point
Midway through the first quarter, Warwick delivered the deciding score — a 1-yard run from Miller.
Stars of the game
McCracken completed 6 of 8 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Schmitz had three receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Miller took 14 carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns.
Up next
Both teams will continue Section One play in Week Six. Warwick will host Cedar Crest on Friday, while McCaskey (0-2, 0-5) travels to Penn Manor.