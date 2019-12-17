Trailing 1-0 through one period, Warwick scored four unanswered goals to defeat Cedar Crest, 4-1, in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game Monday night at Klick Lewis Arena.
Jack Evans netted the equalizer for the Warriors (6-1-2-1) 4:01 into the second period, assisted on Jonathan Bergh's go-ahead goal at 13:40, and added a third-period goal to seal the win for Warwick. Brady Zimmerman added an empty-net goal, and Breanna Cesavice stopped 26 shots in goal.
Brock Smith had opened the scoring for the Falcons (8-3-0-0), whose roster includes players from Cedar Crest, Lebanon, Lebanon Catholic and Elco, and Nolan Harner made 20 saves.
In Other Viola Division Games
Hempfield 11, Manheim Central 2: The Black Knights (7-4-0-0), with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley, bounced back from Friday's 3-2 loss to West Shore with five goals and three assists from Hempfield's Elias Lountzis, a hat trick from Hempfield's Ian Farmer and four saves from Conestoga Valley's Joshua Griel. Cody Bilby and Bryce Knier netted the goals for the Barons (0-11-0-0), and goaltender Gage McCabe made 27 saves.
Twin Valley 3, Penn Manor 0: Caleb Dinsdale stopped all 21 shots he faced to help the Raiders (9-1-0-1) win their fourth straight game. Koby Howat led the Twin Valley offense with two goals and an assist. Penn Manor's Cara Jandzio stopped 22 shots for the Comets (4-6-0-0), who have players from Penn Manor, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Solanco and have lost four straight games.
Monday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Central Dauphin 9, Cumberland Valley 0
Lower Dauphin 6, Palmyra 4
Viola Division
Central York 3, West Shore 0
Dallastown 4, Susquehannock 0
Wednesday's Schedule
Bears Division
Manheim Township vs. Susquehanna at Twin Ponds, 8:20 p.m.
Viola Division
Keystone Kraken vs. Annville-Cleona at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Statistics collected from the CPIHL's website.