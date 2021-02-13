Warwick avenged its first loss of the season and earned a share of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two championship with a 62-55 defeat of Lebanon in Lititz Saturday.

The Warriors led by six at halftime of their Feb. 5 meeting with the Cedars in Lebanon, but succumbed to a near-immaculate second half by Lebanon, 58-43.

The Cedars led the return match Saturday by six a half-minute into the third quarter. Then Warwick painted its masterpiece, scoring 21 points over 10 third-quarter possessions against a quick opponent that defends at a high level.

“We just came out ready to go,’’ Warwick coach Christensen said. “It didn’t sit well, last week. Our guys were ready for it today.’’

Round one sat especially poorly with Warwick junior guard Tate Landis, who struggled mightily at Lebanon, but delivered a career-high 27 points Saturday.

“I lived with it in my head for a while,’’ Landis said. “My team kept me up. I had to come out and do better this game.’’

Christensen changed 40 percent of his starting lineup from the first meeting, going with guards Ryan Fink and Cam Hess, and matching them against Lebanon’s potent backcourt of Marquis Ferreira and Luke Collins.

Ferriera and Collins were good as usual and combined for 40 points, but did not score during the critical six-minute stretch of the third when the game turned for good.

“Ryan Fink was unbelievable,’’ Christensen said. “Every point (Collins) got, he made him work for it.’’

Warwick led after three, 41-34. It opened the fourth in spread-offense mode, and Landis got to the rim on each of the Warriors’ first two possessions of the fourth.

The lead was 45-35.

Lebanon got late 3-pointers from Collins and Ferreria, and kept fighting to the end. The Warriors played the chase-and-foul game well enough, including making 17 of 21 free throws.

Warwick senior forward Kai Cipalla, who came in averaging 22.5 points per game, scored 22, including 10 of 13 from the stripe, seven of nine in the fourth quarter.

What it all means is not entirely clear, except that Warwick (10-2 overall, 7-1 in the section) and Lebanon (7-1, 11-3) share the section title.

The section’s representative in the league playoffs will be the team with the higher District Three power rating.

As of when, though?

That’s the unclear part. The league semifinals, in which the Section Two champ would face the Section Three champ, are scheduled for Feb. 25. Going into Saturday, Lebanon’s power rating was seventh in District Three Class 6A, Warwick’s 11th. The math had not been updated as this was written Saturday evening.

Lebanon has four games left: At Columbia Monday, archrival Cedar Crest at home Wednesday, at Hempfield Friday and Penn Manor at home Monday, Feb. 22.

Warwick has three games left: Hempfield Wednesday, at McCaskey Friday, and Cedar Crest Feb. 22.