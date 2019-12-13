Warwick's Caleb Schmitz (34) and Kai Cipalla (22) try to block a shot by Manheim Twp.'s Zach Oldac (35) during second half action of an L-L section 1 boys basketball game at Warwick High School Friday December 13, 2019. Warwick won 57-41.
After a back-and-forth first half, Warwick locked in defensively, jumped in front in the final two minutes of the second quarter and didn’t look back en route to a 57-41 win over rival Manheim Township in Friday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball opener in Lititz.
The victory avenged the Warriors’ loss to the Blue Streaks in last season’s L-L tournament title game.
“This is very important to me,” Warwick junior guard Kai Cipalla said. “Last year we had a tough loss to Manheim Township. And this year I think we’re showing our stuff.”
Friday’s victory was also a bounceback effort from Warwick following Wednesday’s 45-44 upset in the final minute at Manheim Central. That defeat was surprising in the fact the Warriors bring back a strong nucleus from last year’s L-L Section Two championship team, but struggled against a fresh-faced Barons squad that finished under .500 a season ago.
“We didn’t do much great,” Warwick coach Chris Christensen said about Wednesday’s loss. “The coaching staff wasn’t great. The team wasn’t great. It was everybody. ...we just did a nice job regrouping over the last 48 hours.”
Warwick's Kai Cipalla (22) knocks down a three pointer against Manheim Twp. during first half action of an L-L section 1 boys basketball game at Warwick High School Friday December 13, 2019.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Manheim Township (0-1 league, 1-3 overall) led twice in the first half with a 10-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter and a 17-16 lead in the closing minutes of the second quarter before Cipalla nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer. Warwick (1-0 league, 3-1 overall) never trailed again, as the Warriors forced three turnovers in the final two minutes of the second quarter and went to the break up 21-17.
“Our message at halftime was to carry this effort over to the second half,” Warwick coach Chris Christensen said. “We had closed the first half doing a good job defensively.”
Warwick opened the third quarter with a 7-2 spurt to nab its first double-digit lead, 28-19, at the 5:46 mark of the third quarter. The Warwick lead grew from there, with the Warriors’ going into the fourth quarter up 45-32.
Warwick junior guards Cipalla (15 points, five rebounds, three 3-pointers) and Joey McCracken (14 points, four rebounds, two 3-pointers) were threats from the perimeter while sophomore guard Tate Landis (11 points, one rebound) drove the lane and junior forward Caleb Schmitz (nine points, six rebounds) cleaned up on the boards.
On the other end, Manheim Township didn’t have a single player reach double-figures scoring, with McCracken keeping a lid on senior forward Zach Oldac (eight points), who is Manheim Township’s lone returning starter from last year’s squad.
Up next: On Monday, Manheim Township travels Elizabethtown, while Warwick takes a trip to Hempfield.
Four Diamonds: The Warwick and Manheim Township student sections banded together with a bake sale during Friday's girls/boys double-header. The sale raised $941.63 for the Four Diamonds Fund.