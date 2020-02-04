The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball playoff bracket is set, and Warwick and Pequea Valley are in.
The Warriors and Braves punched their tickets into the field Tuesday on the last night of section play. Pequea Valley knocked off previously undefeated Section 5 champ Lancaster Country Day 47-40 to nab second place behind the Cougars, and Warwick got the nod when Section 2 champ Ephrata fended off Elizabethtown 44-39.
Playing in a de-facto playoff game, the host Bears had to beat the Mountaineers to earn second place. Instead, Ephrata remained red-hot and rallied past Elizabethtown, giving the playoff spot to Warwick.
“We wanted to get in the L-L’s, and we were ready to play, and I thought we played hard,” Elizabethtown coach John Myers said. “We had a lead there in the second half, but we didn’t execute well enough. We’re disappointed because we had the lead, and this was a winnable game. We feel like we let one get away.”
It was a double-bonus for Warwick, which edged Section 3 champ Solanco 28-24 in a nonleague game on Tuesday, putting the Warriors in great shape to also make the District Three Class 6A bracket.
In Pequea Valley's win over Lancaster Country Day, Braves' senior Caroline Horst scored 19 points to join the 1,000-point club.
The league playoffs start with the play-in round on Thursday, with a double-header at Garden Spot: At 5:30 p.m., Pequea Valley will square off against Section Three runner-up Manheim Central, and in the 7:30 nightcap, Warwick will take on Section Four runner-up Northern Lebanon.
In Northern Lebanon's win over Donegal on Tuesday, senior Zara Zerman scored a career-high 40 points to become the program's all-time leading scorer, and Vikings' coach Ken Battistelli earned his 200th career victory.
In the league quarterfinals on Saturday, the Warwick vs. Northern Lebanon winner is at Solanco at 7 p.m., and the Pequea Valley vs. Manheim Central winner is at Section One champ Hempfield at 2 p.m.
Also Saturday, Lancaster Country Day will take on Ephrata at noon — home team to be determined based on final D3 power rating — and Section Four champ Lancaster Catholic will host Section One runner-up Manheim Township at 7 p.m.
Elizabethtown will have to settle for the D3-5A bracket after falling to Ephrata; the Bears had a 32-25 lead after a 7-0 burst midway through the third quarter.
But Gabbie Gerola-Hill sparked the Mounts’ comeback with a pair of 3-pointers, the latter knotting the game at 33-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Reagan McCarty gave the Mounts the lead for good, 35-33, with a baseline jumper, and Ephrata’s Jocelyn Umana had back-to-back driving layups to give the Mounts — who are 12-1 in their last 13 games — a 39-35 edge and they were on their way.
“We’re happy going into Saturday, but we didn’t have our A game tonight.” Ephrata coach Brian Cerullo said. “We knew this one wasn’t going to be easy, so we said that this was our first playoff game. This was the type of win we needed — to grind one out on the road and keep our momentum going.”
