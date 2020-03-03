Sure, the winter sports playoffs are hitting their highest levels this week. That doesn’t mean some Lancaster County athletes can’t turn their thoughts toward the next season on deck. And in fact, with a lovely, springlike day across the area Monday, spring practices began for baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys tennis, boys volleyball and track and field.
Warwick opens spring sports practice
