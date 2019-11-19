Two third-period goals from Kyle Zimmerman completed a hat trick and a comeback and helped Warwick pick up a 4-2 win over Susquehannock Monday night in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League game at York Ice Arena.
Warwick (3-1-1-0), playing their second game in as many days, trailed 2-0 after the first period before second-period goals from Kyle Zimmerman and Brady Zimmerman tied the game. Kyle Zimmerman gave Warwick a lead at 6:41 in the third period and closed out the game with another goal at 15:14. Warriors goaltender Breanna Cesavice made 17 saves for the victory.
Cody Rodgers and Andrew Baibos scored the goals for Susquehannock (0-5-1-1), and Brady Frey made 18 saves.
Monday's Other Viola Division Games
Hempfield 9, Palmyra 2: The Black Knights (4-1-0-0), with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley, jumped to a 4-0 lead early in the second period and closed out the game with four unanswered goals in the third. Conestoga Valley's Jack Laser netted three goals and three assists, and Hempfield's Jack and Alex Aukamp each had two goals and an assist. Benjamin Stalnecker and Cole Heisey had the goals for the Cougars (0-5-0-0).
Annville-Cleona 10, Manheim Central 0: Jeremy Seyfert registered three goals and four assists, and Emily Brightbill tallied two goals and three assists, to lead the Little Dutchmen (2-2-0-0) to their first win since their Oct. 28 season opener. Annville-Cleona goaltender Alex Lingle made five saves in the shutout while Gage McCabe stopped 34 shots at the other end for the Barons (0-5-0-0).
Warwick 1, Penn Manor 0 (Sunday): Brady Zimmerman scored a goal 12:49 into the first period, and the goal held up as the game-winner for the Warriors. Breanna Cesavice stopped all 20 shots she faced while Neel Mahapatra made 20 saves at the other end for the Comets (3-2-0-0).
In the Bears Division
Manheim Township 7, Susquehanna 0: Mason Moore's two goals and three assists led the Blue Streaks (2-4-0-0) to their second straight victory. Joshua Hixson also scored multiple goals, netting two to complement an assist, and Jared Gordon stopped all nine shots he faced for a shutout. Hayden Kerlin finished the night with 24 saves for the Stampede (0-5-0-0).
Monday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Central Dauphin 5, Palmyra 4 (OT)
Viola Division
Twin Valley 4, Keystone 0
West Shore 6, Cedar Crest 1
Wednesday's Schedule
Bears Division
Susqehanna vs. Hershey at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Viola Division
Dallastown vs. Susquehannock at York Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Central York vs. Keystone at Twin Ponds, 8:20 p.m.
For more information, visit the CPIHL's website.