From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Warwick is looking for a game for the Sept. 25-26 weekend, after Conestoga Valley had to cancel its Sept. 25 Section 2 opener vs. the Warriors because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests in the school district. CV also had to bag its nonleague season-opener vs. Daniel Boone on Friday; school officials are hoping to reschedule that game at a later date, and Boone has already picked up Twin Valley as a Week 1 opponent. Meanwhile, the Bucks can’t return to the practice field until Sept. 22, and since they won’t have the PIAA-mandated 15 practice days before their season-opener, they had to cancel the Warwick game. That means CV and Warwick will play at least one less section game than the other four teams. Nobody said the 2020 season was going to be easy, and these were a couple of really big changes before it even got started.

2. The regular season gets underway on Friday. Which teams will carry the longest current regular-season winning streaks into those openers? Here’s the list:

Manheim Township — 14 in a row. The Blue Streaks haven’t lost a regular-season game since Sept. 28, 2018, a 16-14 setback against Wilson. Township opened up 11-0 last season before falling to Central Dauphin in double-OT in the D3-6A semifinals. They’ll put their 14-game regular-season unbeaten streak on the line Friday when District 12 power La Salle College comes to Neffsville for a nonleague clash. That game was just added late in the week, as La Salle College is playing an independent schedule after the Philadelphia Catholic League suspended fall sports.

Manheim Central — 6 in a row. The Barons’ last regular-season loss was also against Wilson, by a 49-14 count on Sept. 13, 2019. Those six wins were all in Section 2 play, as Central ran the table to clinch its fifth section flag in a row. The Barons will put their regular-season streak on the line Friday when they visit Cedar Crest for a nonleague tussle. … FYI: Central’s section winning streak sits at 24 games in a row; the Barons haven’t dropped a Section 2 tilt since Sept. 30, 2016, a 28-24 setback vs. Cocalico. They’ll open section play Sept. 25 at — ta-da — Cocalico.

Lancaster Catholic — 5 in a row. The Crusaders’ last regular-season setback was Sept. 20, 2019, a 30-22 L against Lebanon. That was Catholic’s lone Section 3 loss, as Catholic won its final five games to claim its second section championship in a row. The Crusaders will put their 5-gamer on the line Friday when rival Columbia comes to Lancaster — in Chris Maiorino's coaching debut.

Ephrata — 4 in a row. The Mountaineers’ last regular-season loss was Sept. 27, 2019, a 28-20 setback vs. Elco. Those four victories helped Ephrata clinch its first 6-win season since 2003, and gave the Mounts plenty of solid mo heading into this year. They’ll open up Friday at home vs. Elco, where Ephrata will be looking for a little payback.

3. QUOTABLE: Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn, who must find 20 new total full-time starters, after Friday’s scrimmage vs. Manheim Township — “I feel like we’re progressing. It’s been a challenge because there are so many new guys to coach. But honestly, if this was a different year, or a normal year, I think we’d be progressing a little better. But because of all the challenges COVID has brought … everyone is faced with the same thing, so I can’t complain. Everybody is in the same boat, so I feel for all of our coaches. It’s a difficult situation for everybody, so we’ve been trying to roll with the punches. We’re finding our way through it, and we’re managing, but we have a lot of work to do. We’ve progressed, but we still have a long way to go.”

QUOTABLE: Manheim Township coach Mark Evans, who must break in 21 new total full-time starters, after Friday’s scrimmage vs. Manheim Central — “I think we’re coming along pretty good, and I think we have plenty of answers. Now we have to figure out who those answers are. At least we’re not sitting here without anyone to fill those roles. We have kids to fill these roles athletically. We can be pretty good, but each week we’ll have to be jelling because this group is all brand new. I thought they played with a lot more pep in their steps tonight than they have all week.”

