From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Happy Halloween to you and yours. Here are some treats:

1. Warwick skipper Bob Locker is up to 96 career coaching victories, so if his Warriors run the table and win D3-5A gold, it would give him 100 dubs on the dot. Warwick’s first postseason assignment is getting past No. 12 Mechanicsburg (6-4) in Friday’s quarterfinal-round matchup in Lititz, where the fifth-seeded Warriors (8-2) will unleash a 4-pack of ball-hawker linebackers at the Wildcats’ offense: Jonathan Forbes (112 tackles, 1.5 sacks), Nate Maher (94 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery), David Hnasko (84 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT) and Austin Bufis (62 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 INT) have been quite the fearsome foursome in the middle of Warwick’s D. The Warriors are yielding 241 yards a game — second-best among Section 1 clubs — and Warwick has surrendered just 1,201 rushing yards, third-fewest among Section 1 outfits, right behind Manheim Township, which owns the top-ranked D in the L-L League, and Wilson, which year in and year out has made run-stuffing its bread and butter. You know all about Warwick’s electric offense; we’re anxious to see the Warriors’ D step up to the plate and make a statement vs. Mechanicsburg.

BONUS NUGGET: Speaking of Warwick … Passing along a recruiting update for Warriors’ punishing junior OT Nolan Rucci, who continues to pile up the scholarship offers. At last check, Rucci has 21 offers: Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State (where his dad, Todd, played, on his way to an NFL career), Wisconsin (where big-brother Hayden plays TE for the Badgers), Clemson, LSU, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia — a who’s who of major Division I programs — are all vying for Rucci’s services. In the Class of 2021 rankings, Rivals has Rucci at 30th in the country, the fifth-ranked offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 2 overall recruit in Pennsylvania (behind St. Joe’s Prep QB Kyle McCord, who has made a verbal pledge to Ohio State). Meanwhile, 247Sports has Rucci at 19th nationally, fourth among offensive tackles in the country, and the No. 1 overall recruit in Pennsylvania. No timetable on Rucci’s decision. He and the Warriors are in playoff mode, and he has his entire senior season to go. So he doesn’t appear to be in any big rush, as he sifts through a mountain of offers — with more likely on the way.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Manheim Township doesn’t see many — if any — Wing-T offenses playing in Section 1. But the Blue Streaks will get a front-row seat on Friday, when Cumberland Valley brings its longtime vaunted Wing-T attack to Neffsville. The last time Township faced a Wing-T team? That would be in 2017, when the Streaks beat the very same Eagles in the D3-6A title game in Hersheypark Stadium. That was 22 games ago. So it’s safe to say Township — with D coordinator Jami Sands barking out play-calls — spent a big chunk of practice time this week boning up on stopping the Wing-T, which means plenty of fundamental tackling and reading keys. The Streaks must contain a pair of 500-yard backs — Dontey Rogan (575 yards, 9 TDs) and Max Dell’anno (522 yards, 4 TDs) — and a pair of quarterbacks, as Alex Kovach and Hunter Grunden have shared the duties behind center for the seventh-seeded Eagles. Their favorite air target has been Logan Ramper (19-296, 3 TDs). Township’s D has been frighteningly good; the second-seeded Streaks (10-0) have allowed just 55 points, and are yielding a scant 125 yards a game with three shutout victories in a row heading into Friday’s clash. Township has allowed a grand total of 7 points in its last 16 quarters of game action. … And this: A road trip and playing in hostile territory shouldn’t bother Cumberland Valley too much; last Saturday, the Eagles (5-5) played State College in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game in Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. State College won the game 33-21, but Cumberland Valley led 14-7 at the half.

3. DISTRICT-OPENER PICKS

We put a capper on the weekly predictions for the LNP print edition — congrats to colleague Diana Pugliese for winning the season-long prognostication award in our staff picks — but I’ll keep them going through the playoffs. Nothing like some good bulletin-board material, right?

LAST WEEK: 10-2

OVERALL: 115-25

Wilson over Chambersburg

Manheim Township over Cumberland Valley

Central Dauphin over Cedar Crest

Manheim Central over Waynesboro

Warwick over Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg over Solanco

Lampeter-Strasburg over Elco

Lancaster Catholic over Bermudian Springs

Annville-Cleona over Littlestown

Lebanon over Reading (Eastern Football Conference playoff game)

