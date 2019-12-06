On five separate occasions Friday night, Warwick rallied to erase a one-goal deficit to the Keystone Kraken in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League game at Lancaster Ice Rink. But when the Warriors took their first lead of the game late in regulation, the Kraken authored an answer of their own on the very next shift.
Owen Manley scored the game-tying goal with 2:14 remaining, and the two Viola Division foes settled for a 6-6 tie.
"The opportunities were there," said Warwick assistant coach Joseph Kyle. "We had, I think, 40-something shots. We gave up a couple good chances, maybe more than we wanted to, but overall, I was really happy with our effort."
The Warriors (4-1-2-0), defending Viola Cup champions who entered Friday on a four-game win streak, took their first lead of the night when Hunter Deibler's shot from the point hit a mass of bodies crowding the front of the Kraken net. The puck bounced to the tape of Jack Evans' stick, and the junior wristed it to the top shelf to complete a hat trick and give Warwick a 6-5 lead with 3:49 remaining.
GOAL, Warwick. Hunter Deibler's shot from the point hits traffic in front, but Jack Evans roofs the rebound to put the Warriors up 6-5 w/ 2:39 left. pic.twitter.com/Js0wLBzRAT— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) December 7, 2019
The Kraken (4-3-1-0), a composite club made up of players from Trinity, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Shippensburg, Chambersburg, Northern York and Spring Grove, responded to their first deficit of the night 25 seconds later when Manley punched in his second goal of the season.
"We came back big," said Keystone assistant Robert Plastina. "I thought at the end, in the third period, everybody kind of got their heads on their shoulders, and we gave it our best try. It was a fun game."
The Kraken had scored leads of 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 4-3 and 5-4 with an offensive effort fueled by two goals from Michael Soule, a goal and an assist from Trey Guyer, and two assists each from Noah Loran and Logan Thompson. The Warriors answered with two goals and two assists from Kyle Zimmerman, a goal from Jonathan Bergh and two assists from Hunter Deibler.
GOAL, Warwick. Kyle Zimmerman's second goal of the night ties it up - again - with 1:14 left in the second period. Warriors and the Keystone Kraken are tied, 4-4. pic.twitter.com/WwqjTR9osW— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) December 7, 2019
"They're getting the shots," Kyle said of Warwick's offense. "They're playing well, and that's the type of momentum that we need to continue throughout the rest of the season."
In the final minute of regulation, Warwick goaltender Breanna Cesavice (20 saves) stopped Loran on a breakaway to send the game into overtime. Cesavice's counterpart, the Kraken's Vaughn Hennessey (36 saves) deflected a shot from Bergh in the final minute of overtime to keep the teams in a stalemate.
"That's what you want," Plastina said, "a chance to win. I would have liked to get the two points there, but I'm happy to get the one point. They're a hell of a team. They always are."
Also in the Viola Division
Dallastown 5, Hempfield 3: Trae Schanberger's natural hat trick in the first period helped the Wildcats (5-5-1-0), with players from Dallastown, Dover and West York, avenge a 5-1 loss to Hempfield earlier in the season. Duncan Webber and Ethan Eckert also netted goals for Dallastown, and Wildcat goaltender Sami Saarinen made 40 saves to preserve the victory. Elias Lountzis recorded two goals and an assist to lead the Black Knights (5-3-0-0), who skate with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley. Joshua Griel made 18 saves in goal for the Knights.
Central York 10, Manheim Central 0: Eight different players scored goals for the Panthers (4-4-0-0), whose roster features players from Central York and Northeastern. Mason Steward (two goals, two assists), Sean Barba (one goal, three assists) and Matthew Guiddy (two goals, one assist) each picked up at least three points, and Justin Meluzio made three saves in the shutout performance. Gage McCabe made 37 saves for the Barons (0-8-0-0)
In the Bears Division
Hershey 10, Manheim Township 0: Jason Rippon scored 32 seconds into the contest to give the Trojans (7-0-1-1) a lead they never surrendered. Rippon finished with two goals and an assist while Han Reed netted three goals and added three assists, and Christopher Larkin made 15 saves. At the other end, Jared Good made 39 saves for the Blue Streaks (2-6-0-0).
Friday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Central Dauphin 11, Susquehanna 1
Palmyra 8, Cumberland Valley 2
Viola Division
West Shore 7, Palmyra 1
Sunday's Schedule
Viola Division
Hempfield vs. Penn Manor at Lancaster Ice Rink, 8;15 p.m.
Monday's Schedule
Bears Division
Manheim Township vs. Lower Dauphin at Twin Ponds, 7:45 p.m.
Viola Division
Cedar Crest vs. Twin Valley at Body Zone, 6:45 p.m.
Elizabethtown vs. Keystone at Twin Ponds, 7 p.m.
Central York v. Annville-Cleona at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Susquehannock vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.