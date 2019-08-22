A three-year renaissance for Warwick’s football program yielded eight wins and a playoff berth in 2016, a competitive season marred by a starting quarterback injury in 2017, and last year’s campaign, which saw the Warriors reel in the program’s first district playoff victory and a share of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One title.
With a solid foundation returning, the Warriors want more.
“We have expectations now,” senior Trey Glass said, “but last season was last season. This year, we’ve got to dig a new path and get farther than we ever have.”
That path begins with a season opener scheduled for Aug. 23 at home against Ephrata.
About the offense
Glass, Section One’s Receiver of the Year last year (72 catches, 1,331 yards, 15 touchdowns) and an all-state selection, leads a corps of returning wideouts that includes Justin Gerhart, Conor Adams and Caleb Schmitz. Thatcher Miller looks to fill the void left by Hayden Rucci, an all-state tight end, while a trio of running backs — Sean Badessa, Colton Miller and Austin Bufis — vie for carries and yardage from the backfield.
Joey McCracken returns at quarterback, where he completed 92 of 158 passes for 1,970 yards and 27 touchdowns to three interceptions last year.
“I think he’s improved significantly from last year to this year,” head coach Bob Locker said of McCracken, a junior. “I think the game has slowed down even more for him. His reads are better. His arm’s stronger. He’s got a year’s worth of experience.”
About the defense
Most of the Warriors’ starters on defense return with experience. On the line, the Warriors lost Rucci (Wisconsin) and Nick Coomer (Delaware) to graduation, but Nolan Rucci and Hunter Deibler (defensive end), and Caleb Goss (nose guard), saw significant playing time last year.
Warwick also brings back all three starting linebackers in Jonathan Forbes, David Hnasko and Bufis, as well as Gerhart at defensive back and Adams and Glass at safety.
Intangibles
Warwick’s 10 turnovers last year were the fewest in Section One, and its plus-14 turnover margin matched Manheim Township’s atop the section. It helped the team’s prolific offense maintain a flow and kept pressure on opposing defenses.
Glass was knocked out of last year’s District Three quarterfinal loss to Cedar Cliff with a knee injury that sidelined him for most of the offseason, but he said he was fully recovered by the start of camp.
Key to the season
“If we’re going to be a really good football team this year,” Locker said, “then I think the difference for us is going to have to be learning how to win games against quality opponents in lower-scoring scenarios.”
The average score of Warwick’s three losses last year was 29.3-21.
Final word
“We have a lot of momentum behind us,” McCracken said, “and we have bigger goals, higher expectations, and it really just pushes us. We don’t really want to look back to last year. We want to build something new, and then build upon that.”