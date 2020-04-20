Nolan Rucci is making some headway in his busy recruiting process.

Warwick’s dominating junior offensive lineman, who is one of the most sought after blue-chippers in the country, has whittled his list down to his final nine colleges.

Rucci took to social media on Monday morning to announce his final nine: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin, listed alphabetically, comprise his list.

The bruising 6-foot-8, 290-pounder has 28 offers in all.

Rucci’s older brother, former Warwick standout Hayden Rucci, is wrapping up his freshman year at Wisconsin. Rucci’s dad, Todd Rucci, played for Penn State before a career in the NFL. He’s currently an assistant coach in Warwick’s football program.

Rivals recruiting service ranks Nolan Rucci as the 34th-best overall prospect in the country in the Class of 2021, and as the sixth-best overall offensive tackle recruit and No. 2 blue-chipper in Pennsylvania, behind St. Joe’s Prep junior quarterback Kyle McCord, who has made a verbal pledge to Ohio State.

Rucci is coming off a monster season, when he helped Warwick win 10 games and advance to the District Three Class 5A semifinals, where the Warriors were tripped up by eventual champ Cocalico.

Rucci’s postseason all-star honors included L-L League Section One Offensive Lineman and Outstanding Lineman of the Year nods, a spot on the USA Today All-USA team, plus Class 5A all-state honors from the Pennsylvania Football Writers, Pennsylvania Football News and Eastern Pennsylvania Football.

