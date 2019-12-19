Nolan Rucci’s postseason all-star haul continued on Thursday.

Warwick’s dominating 6-8, 270-pound junior offensive tackle earned a USA Today All-USA second-team nod, after he helped the Warriors win 10 games and reach the District Three Class 5A semifinals.

Rucci has more than 20 scholarship offers, including top-ranked programs like Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and LSU. He was one of two Pennsylvania players to earn USA Today All-USA honors; Southern Columbia senior wide receiver Julian Fleming, an Ohio State recruit, was a first-team selection.

With Rucci blocking for 2,900-yard passer Joey McCracken and 1,300-yard rusher Colton Miller, he helped Warwick’s offense churn out 2,063 rushing yards, 2,963 passing yards and 386 yards and 36 points a game.

Rucci, ranked by Rivals as the fifth-best offensive lineman in the country in the Class of 2021, cleaned up in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One all-star awards; he was tabbed Offensive Lineman of the Year, Outstanding Lineman of the Year, and a first-team all-star.

Complete USA Today All-USA team here.

