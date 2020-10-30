‘Tis the season for trick or treating.

And fans who witnessed a game between Warwick and Hempfield Friday night were treated to a thriller.

Unbeaten Warwick saw its lead shaved to 27-20 when Black Knights' junior QB Cameron Harbaugh scored on a 15-yard run with 5:04 remaining in the third quarter, and then Dylan Bard’s interception gave the Knights excellent field position for a potential game-tying drive.

But the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two champion Warriors stepped up down the stretch and completed a perfect 7-0 regular season, defeating Section One’s Hempfield 34-20 in a crossover game in Landisville.

It was a good test for Warwick as it prepares for its District Three Class 5A semifinal game next Friday. Seeded No. 2, the Warriors will host third-seeded New Oxford at Grosh Field.

“That’s the best team we’ve played all year,” Warwick coach Bob Locker said of the Knights. “They play in Section One, they’re a young team, they’re well-coached and they made us work very, very hard.”

The Warriors’ defense worked hard following Bard’s INT, stopping Stephen Katch on fourth-and-short early in the fourth quarter.

From there, Warwick senior RB Colton Miller, who ran for 94 of his game-high 117 yards in the second half, capped an eight-play, 66-yard scoring drive by cutting back left on a four-yard TD run to make it 34-20 with 8:06 left.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Knights (3-4 overall), led by Harbaugh (17-58 rushing; 14-of-20, 140 yards passing with a touchdown) had one more possession, but the Warriors recovered a fumble at midfield and ran out the clock.

Warwick amassed 249 of its 347 offensive yards in the opening half, taking a 27-13 lead into the break. It was a back-and-forth affair until the Warrior capitalized on a couple of big plays and then went on to score two touchdowns in the final 8:47 to snap a 13-13 tie.

First, senior WR Caleb Schmitz got wide open behind the Knights’ defense and hauled in a 71-yard TD strike from senior QB Joey McCracken. A short time later, Warwick recovered a Hempfield fumble, and McCracken took care of the rest, keeping the ball, rolling right and scoring on a 1-yard run.

McCracken was 9 of 17 through the air for 187 yards with three touchdowns and a pick, in addition to rushing 13 times for 32 yards and a score.

Earlier, Cooper Eckert’s 59-yard kickoff return set up Warwick with excellent field position, and Thatcher Miller caught an 11-yard TD pass from McCracken to open the scoring.

After the Knights answered on Harbaugh’s 14-yard TD pass to Jadin Jimenez, the Warriors regained a 13-7 lead when Schmitz caught a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal.

But Hempfield took advantage of excellent field position following a 34-yard kickoff return by Jimenez, and Tanner Hess scored on a 5-yard run around right end, tying the game at 13-13.

“There was some familiarity on their part with what we do, but I thought we found a way to make it work,” Locker said. “I give the kids a lot of credit. I thought we played real well in the second half.”