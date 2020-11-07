It was not vintage Warwick.

In fact, it took the high-powered Warriors a little longer than usual to get up to cruising altitude on Saturday night. But once Warwick finally found its groove, the Warriors mustered enough offense and made some key defensive plays to win and advance.

The second-seeded Warriors spotted New Oxford a 12-0 first-quarter lead — Warwick’s largest deficit this season — but Colton Miller had a pair of touchdowns runs, Adam Martin had two key interceptions on defense, and the Warriors clipped the Colonials 14-12 in a hard-fought District Three Class 5A semifinal game in Lititz.

"We were sloppy," Warwick coach Bob Locker said. "And I thought we might have pressed a little. We won the game, so I shouldn't sound this upset. We have some things we have to clean up, yes. But in the end, we won the football game."

Up next for Warwick is the program’s first trip to a district championship game, next weekend against top-seeded and undefeated Governor Mifflin on the Mustangs’ home turf in Shillington. Mifflin toppled Mechanicsburg 68-14 in the other 5A semifinal on Friday.

One year after falling to Cocalico in the district semifinals, Warwick (8-0) got over the hump Saturday. It just took the Warriors a little while to get up to speed, as third-seeded New Oxford made Warwick earn every inch, especially in the first half.

The Colonials couldn’t have asked for a better start. New Oxford (6-1) came out swinging with a 4-play drive, with Connor Beans flipping a 36-yard TD pass to Connor Herring. Just four minutes later, New Oxford was back on the board, when Beans and Herring hooked up again, this time on a 6-yard toss and the Colonials had a 12-0 lead with 6:17 left in the first quarter.

"They played hard and they played like a team with nothing to lose," Locker said of New Oxford, which never went away. We had too mistakes and too many missed opportunities. (New Oxford) came to play so we give them a ton of credit."

BOX SCORE

Twice in the first half Warwick turned New Oxford over on downs, but the Warriors lost a fumble at midfield to lose some momentum. Warwick, the outright L-L League Section Two champ, finally found its groove late in the first quarter; Cooper Eckert picked off a pass, giving the Warriors a short field. Miller capped that drive with a 1-yard dive and it was 12-7.

Later in the first half, Joey McCracken hit Caleb Schmitz for a 35-yard completion — Schmitz nearly bobbed and weaved his way into the end zone before being tripped up —setting up Miller’s second 1-yard plunge of the half and Warwick had a 14-12 lead with 32 ticks left in the second quarter.

Miller rushed for 112 yards and McCracken passed for 141 yards for Warwick.

Martin helped the Warriors ice it. New Oxford had first and goal at the Warriors’ 3, and on a halfback option pass, Martin went up high in the end zone, pulling down his second interception of the game and thwarting the Colonials’ drive with six minutes to play.

"That play saved the game," Locker said.

On New Oxford’s ensuing drive, Nolan Rucci sacked Beans for a 6-yard loss, and Tanner Welk had a key pass breakup to stymie the Colonials yet again.

Warwick finally fended off New Oxford late, getting a pair of must-have first downs in the waning seconds to run out the clock, and advance to next week’s title game.