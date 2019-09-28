The first time’s the charm for Warwick grad Kate Dickow.
The freshman has gotten off to a fast start for the University of Richmond cross country team. While that might not be surprising given Dickow’s success when she competed for the Warwick track team, it is a bit surprising given this is her first try at cross country.
In the team’s first two meets, the first-year runner had a first- and third-place finish.
She opened her collegiate career by winning the Spider Alumni Open on Aug. 31, finishing in 11:09.2 on the two-mile course. That was over seven seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
On Sept. 13 at the George Mason Invitational, Dickow was nearly as good, finishing third with a time of 18:33.5 over the 5k course.
Her performances helped the Spiders won both meets.
“We’re very excited with how Kate has performed during her first ever cross country season,” Richmond coach Lori Taylor said. “Kate is a tremendously hard worker and competitor. We knew she would have no problem making the transition from the track to the cross country course.”
Though she didn’t compete in cross country in high school, she was a standout for the track team. In the 3,200, she won the L-L, was second in District Three and third at the PIAA meet.
Dickow was 95th at the Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational Friday with a time of 6:58.7 over the 6k course. Richmond placed 14th.
“We are learning how to utilize Kate’s strengths in order for her to strategically have her best race for the team,” Taylor said. “Her ability to really empty the tank has been her biggest asset. She has the toughness and competitiveness to push herself harder than most will.”
Franklin & Marshall men’s soccer
Four Lancaster County athletes are contributing to the success of the Franklin & Marshall men’s soccer team, which is ranked sixth in NCAA Division III.
Junior forward Alex Lalovic (Warwick) scored in the 105th minute to give the Diplomats a thrilling 2-1 double-overtime victory over William Paterson on Wednesday. He added a goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Haverford, which broke the Fords’ 25-match home unbeaten streak.
Sophomore forward Brandon Perezous (Warwick) assisted on F&M’s first goal of Wednesday’s game.
Lalovic has played and started in eight of the nine games for F&M (8-1, 2-0 in the Centennial Conference) and is second on the team with nine points on four goals and an assist. Perezous has played in seven games and has one assist.
Also for the Diplomats, senior defender Connor Whitacre (Conestoga Valley) has started all nine games and has an assist, and freshman midfielder Tyler Wagner (Lancaster Mennonite) has played in eight games.
Jillian Wolgemuth (Manheim Central)
The senior back has started all eight games for the Duke field hockey team, which is ranked second in the country in NCAA Division I.
Wolgemuth scored her lone goal of the season in the Blue Devils’ 7-0 win over Ohio on Sept. 22.
Duke is 7-1 after dropping its ACC opener Friday against No. 19 Syracuse, 2-1 in overtime. The Blue Devils host No. 15 Stanford at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Felicia Getz (Cedar Crest)
The freshman forward was named Alvernia female player of the week for her performance the week of Sept. 9-15.
Getz scored four goals in a 1-1 week. She scored twice to pull the Golden Wolves field hockey team even with Gettysburg before falling 3-2 in the final 90 seconds of regulation.
She scored a goal to help give Alvernia a 2-0 lead against Wilkes. After Wilkes came back to tie it at 2-2, Getz sent in the game-winning goal in the 48th minute.
Manheim Central grad Emma Beamesderfer has played every minute in goal for the Golden Wolves. She has allowed 21 goals and has 59 saves.
Getz leads Alvernia (5-5, 0-1 MAC Commonwealth) with 14 points and is tied for the lead with six goals.
Nicole Honrade (Manheim Township) and Emily Wilczek (Conestoga Valley)
The two Lancaster County players have helped the Lebanon Valley women’s tennis team to a pair of wins after an 0-2 start to the fall season.
Honrade, a freshman, has gone 2-2 at singles, playing twice at No. 1 and twice at No. 2. Wilczek, a senior, won her last two No. 4 singles matches and is also 2-2. Honrade is 3-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Both competed in the Middle Atlantic Conference tournament at Wilkes-Barre this weekend. Wilczek, who is seeded fourth, advanced to Sunday’s No. 4 semifinals with a pair of straight-set wins Saturday, and will play top-ranked Laura Zielinski of Wilkes.
Honrade lost her opener at No. 1 singles to second-seeded Agatha Malinowski of Stevenson.
Honrade teamed with Madison Poladian to win twice and advance to Sunday’s semifinals at No. 2 doubles.
Wilczek and Melanie Haas reached the quarterfinals before losing.
Will Wanner (Lancaster Mennonite)
The junior at Emory University earned All-America honors after capturing the doubles championship at the ITA South Region Championships Sept. 20-22 in Rome, Georgia.
In addition, he was named University Athletic Association Men’s Tennis Co-Player of the Week.
Wanner teamed with Antonio Mora to post five wins en route to the first-place finish. They won 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (8) in the title match.
Wanner and Mora also qualified for the ITA Cup Oct. 17-20 in Rome, Georgia.
Wanner won his first two singles matches and advanced to the Round of 16.