The clock is ticking, and Warwick’s girls basketball team knows it.

With the deadline to accumulate District 3 power points coming up on Saturday, the Warriors need wins to make the Class 6A bracket. They got a clutch victory Wednesday night.

Lauren Pyle popped in 16 points, Jess Williamson hit three first-quarter 3-pointers to get Warwick’s offense churning, and the Warriors held off Penn Manor’s late charge for a 40-35 Lancaster-Lebanon League crossover victory in Millersville.

Warwick (8-5) started the night at No. 11 in the Class 6A ratings; the top 12 teams qualify for that bracket. Two familiar faces are ahead of the Warriors — Manheim Township is at No. 9 and Cedar Crest at No. 10 — and a pair of heavyweights are right on Warwick’s heels: Dallastown at No. 12 and Harrisburg at No. 13.

Which makes every win down the stretch mega important for Warwick, which wraps up its regular-season slate on Friday when McCaskey comes to Lititz.

“We knew coming into this game that we’re right there on the edge with districts, so we needed to win here to try and secure a spot,” Williamson said. “I’m not sure if we secured a spot just yet, but this definitely gives us a boost. We have a lot of confidence now going into Friday. We’ve finally found our groove, and now we’re having success.”

Warwick is 6-1 in its last seven games.

Wednesday, the Warriors took a 20-13 first-quarter lead thanks to some terrific long-range shooting; Williamson shot 3-for-3 from deep and Pyle knocked down a trey. Elise Balmer added a pair of post buckets to spark the Warriors’ early surge.

Pyle splashed another 3-ball in the second quarter, and Warwick took a 25-17 lead at half. The Warriors’ largest third-quarter cushion was 11 points, when Aubrey Williamson dropped a 3-pointer with 1:59 to go in the quarter.

“We came out on fire,” Warwick coach Danny Cieniewicz said. “We got the right shots, and we were hitting them. Offensively, we needed that start. It really propelled us. And we made just enough winning plays there at the end. We’ve been finding ways to eke it out.”

BOX SCORE

Penn Manor (5-10) got to within 32-25 on Sydney Shepos’ dribble-drive with 1:21 to go in the third. Shepos scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, and her driving layup sliced Warwick’s lead down to 35-30 with 3:20 left. Later, Penn Manor’s Izzy Kligge buried a deep 3-pointer and the Comets were within 38-35 with 11 seconds to play.

But Warwick beat Penn Manor deep on the ensuing inbound, and Tanner Armstrong’s layup with two ticks showing iced it.

“Anyone who says they don’t scoreboard-watch is lying,” Cieniewicz said. “But it makes your path that much easier when you can just handle your own business. We’ve been able to do that. Now our focus is on Friday, and then on Saturday we’ll see where we’re at.”

Shepos had 11 points and Lily Sugra had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Penn Manor. Warwick ended up winning the rebounding battle 31-24, as Armstrong plucked nine boards for the Warriors.

