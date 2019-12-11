In their first meeting of the season on Nov. 22, Warwick and Central York racked up 42 penalties during a 6-5 victory for the Warriors. Warwick won Round Two Wednesday, 5-4, behind four goals from Kyle Zimmerman in a Central Pennsylvania Interschoalstic Hockey League Viola Division game at York Ice Arena. The game saw three penalties called, all of them minors.
Zimmerman broke a 4-4 tie 3:06 into the third period to lift the Warriors (5-1-2-0) to another victory and extend their unbeaten streak to seven games. Hunter Deibler also registered a goal and an assist for Warwick, and Warriors netminder Breanna Cesavise made 37 saves.
Four different players scored goals for the Panthers (4-6-0-0). Logan Myers dished out two assists, and Justin Meluzio made 27 saves in goal.
In Wednesday's Other Viola Division Game
Annville-Cleona 9, Manheim Central 3: Kayden Freeman, Zander Meily and William Houston scored two goals each for the Little Dutchmen (6-3-0-0) in the team's third straight victory. Freeman, who also picked up two assists, scored a pair of goals 41 seconds apart early in the first period to set the tone, and goaltender Alex Lingle finished the game with 14 saves.
Austin Nelson had a goal and an assist for the Barons (0-9-0-0), and Gage McCabe stopped 32 shots in goal.
Wednesday's Other Score
Bears Division
Palmyra 5, Central Dauphin 1
Friday's Schedule
Bears Division
Hershey vs. Lower Dauphin at Twin Ponds, 8:15 p.m.
Central Dauphin vs. Manheim Township at Lancaster Ice Rink, 9 p.m.
Viola Division
Warwick vs. Twin Valley at Body Zone, 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Crest vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 6:45 p.m.
West Shore vs. Hempfield at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Susquehannock vs. Penn Manor at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20 p.m.
Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley vs. Susquehanna at Twin Ponds, 8:30 p.m.
Statistics collected from the CPIHL's website.