Hail, Warwick.
The Warriors earned another stash of postseason awards on Sunday, when four Warwick standouts earned Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select All-State Class 5A honors.
Senior QB Joey McCracken, senior WR Caleb Schmitz and senior O-tackle Nolan Rucci picked up first-team honors, while senior TE Thatcher Miller garnered a second-team spot.
Ten Lancaster-Lebanon League players in all earned slots on the PFN Class 5A list, including a trio of Ephrata standouts: Senior LB Owen Morrongiello, sophomore DB Andre Weidman and senior punter Brock Boyer all picked up first-team kudos.
Weidman was named as a defensive athlete.
Meanwhile, Lebanon senior WR Alex Rufe, and Elizabethtown teammates Billy McNitt, a senior long-snapper, and senior Bobby Walters, a ball-hawker LB, earned second-team honors.
Rufe was named as a slot-back, while Walters was tabbed as a defensive athlete.
More than 200 coaches from across the state nominated and then voted for the PFN All-State teams for all six classifications. Also Sunday, Lampeter-Strasburg senior QB Sean McTaggart was named Class 4A Player of the Year.
Rucci (Section 2 Offensive Lineman of the Year, Outstanding Lineman of the year; Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State; Wisconsin recruit), McCracken (75 of 121 for 1,312 yards, 11 TD; Section 2 Offensive Back of the Year; Section 2 Lions Club Player of the Year; PFW All-State) and Schmitz (43 receptions for 788 yards, 18.3 avg., 6 TD; Section 2 Wide Receiver of the Year, Outstanding Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year; PFW All-State; Cincinnati recruit) were all repeat PFN All-State selections. Miller (25 catches for 414 yards, 16.6 avg., 6 TD; PFW All-State) gave Warwick a four-pack of honorees.
Boyer (38.8 average on 25 punts, 3 downed inside the 20), Morrongiello (82 tackles, 9.5 hits for losses, 4 QB hurries, 2 fumble recoveries) and Weidman (67 tackles, 5.5 sticks for losses, 1 sack, 3 INT, 2 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles) helped Ephrata register its second winning season in a row.
McNitt and Walters (117 tackles, 7 stops for losses, 2 QB hurries, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles) were both PFW All-State picks, as was Rufe (24 receptions for 569 yards, 23.7 avg., 6 TD; 288 passing yards, 242 rushing yards, 8 total TD; Section 3 Wide Receiver of the Year).
Here is the complete PFN All-State 5A team …
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland
COACH OF THE YEAR: Eric Kasperowicz Pine Richland
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Cole Spencer - Pine-Richland, Senior
Joey McCracken - Warwick, Senior
Running back:
Nicholas Singleton - Governor Mifflin, Junior
Christian Arrington - East Stroudsburg South, Senior
Slot/H-back:
Chris Cacace - East Stroudsburg South, Senior
Wide receiver:
Eli Jochem - Pine-Richland, Senior
Caleb Schmitz - Warwick, Senior
Charley Rossi - South Fayette, Senior
Tight end:
Scott Cummings - West Chester East, Senior
Offensive guard:
Coltin Deery - Malvern Prep, Junior
Joe Goodman - Marple Newtown, Senior
Offensive tackle:
Nolan Rucci - Warwick, Senior
Harrison Hayes - Pine-Richland, Senior
Center:
Isiah Kerns - Pine-Richland, Senior
Long snapper:
Jake Steinmentz - Sun Valley, Senior
Punter:
Brock Boyer - Ephrata, Senior
Kicker:
Jim O'Brien - Marple Newtown, Senior
Offensive athlete:
Ethan Carr - Penn Trafford, Senior
Lonnie White - Malvern Prep, Senior
SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS
DEFENSE
Defensive tackle:
Jacob Domer - Pine-Richland, Junior
Shane Lynch - Wissahickon, Senior
Defensive end:
Miguel Jackson - Pine-Richland, Senior
Cam’Ron Stewart - Governor Mifflin, Senior
Nose guard:
Jake Welch - Central Mountain, Senior
Outside linebacker:
Luke Miller - Pine-Richland, Senior
Owen Morrongiello - Ephrata, Senior
Middle/inside Linebacker:
Corban Hondru - Peters Twp, Senior
Tucker Knupp - Latrobe, Senior
Cornerback:
Micah Bootman - Upper Dublin, Senior
Rhyan Day - Waynesboro, Junior
Safety:
Derek Davis - Gateway, Senior
Donovan McMillan - Peters Twp, Senior
Kick/punt returner:
Chamor Price - Gateway, Senior
Defensive athlete:
Andre Weidman - Ephrata, Sophomore
Evan Roche - East Stroudsburg South, Senior
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback:
Ryan Duell - West Chester East, Senior
Will Fish - East Stroudsburg South, Senior
PFN pick Micah Brubaker - Mechanicsburg, Senior
Running back:
Ky'Ron Craggette - Connellsville, Senior
Mike Parks III - Cathedral Prep, Junior
Slot/H-back:
Alex Rufe - Lebanon, Senior
Wide receiver:
Dawson Snyder - Moon Twp, Senior
Patrick Body - Gateway, Junior
Peyton Johnson - Central Mountain, Senior
Tight End:
Thatcher Miller - Warwick, Senior
Offensive guard:
Dominic Sheidy - Governor Mifflin, Senior
Offensive tackle:
Claude Vangulus - Penn Hills, Senior
Ryan O’Hair - South Fayette, Senior
Ryan Lain - Marple Newtown, Senior
Center:
Luke Pugliese - Penn Hills, Junior
Long snapper:
Billy McNitt - Elizabethtown - Senior
Punter:
Ronan Swope - Malvern Prep, Senior
Kicker:
Jake Reid - Malvern Prep, Junior
Offensive athlete:
Charlie Box - Marple Newtown, Junior
Randy Fizer Jr. - Red Lion, Senior
DEFENSE
Defensive tackle:
John Campbell - Cathedral Prep, Senior
Austin McKinnon - Peters Twp, Senior
Defensive end:
Keon Johnson - South Fayette, Junior
Ben Bladel - Moon Twp., Junior
Nose guard:
Yadyn Cooper - West Chester East, Senior
Outside linebacker:
Anton Stratts - Central Mountain, Junior
Nico Flati - West Allegheny, Senior
Middle/inside Linebacker:
Justus Lamb - West Chester East, Senior
Brandon Strausser - Governor Mifflin, Senior
Cornerback:
Joey Audia - South Fayette, Senior
Brandon Gillard - Wissahickon, Senior
Sam Neill - Pine-Richland, Senior
Safety:
Noel Roach - Penn Hills, Senior
Christian Sapp - East Stroudsburg South, Senior
Defensive athlete:
Bobby Walters - Elizabethtown, Senior
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77