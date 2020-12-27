Hail, Warwick.

The Warriors earned another stash of postseason awards on Sunday, when four Warwick standouts earned Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select All-State Class 5A honors.

Senior QB Joey McCracken, senior WR Caleb Schmitz and senior O-tackle Nolan Rucci picked up first-team honors, while senior TE Thatcher Miller garnered a second-team spot.

Ten Lancaster-Lebanon League players in all earned slots on the PFN Class 5A list, including a trio of Ephrata standouts: Senior LB Owen Morrongiello, sophomore DB Andre Weidman and senior punter Brock Boyer all picked up first-team kudos.

Weidman was named as a defensive athlete.

Meanwhile, Lebanon senior WR Alex Rufe, and Elizabethtown teammates Billy McNitt, a senior long-snapper, and senior Bobby Walters, a ball-hawker LB, earned second-team honors.

Rufe was named as a slot-back, while Walters was tabbed as a defensive athlete.

More than 200 coaches from across the state nominated and then voted for the PFN All-State teams for all six classifications. Also Sunday, Lampeter-Strasburg senior QB Sean McTaggart was named Class 4A Player of the Year.

Rucci (Section 2 Offensive Lineman of the Year, Outstanding Lineman of the year; Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State; Wisconsin recruit), McCracken (75 of 121 for 1,312 yards, 11 TD; Section 2 Offensive Back of the Year; Section 2 Lions Club Player of the Year; PFW All-State) and Schmitz (43 receptions for 788 yards, 18.3 avg., 6 TD; Section 2 Wide Receiver of the Year, Outstanding Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year; PFW All-State; Cincinnati recruit) were all repeat PFN All-State selections. Miller (25 catches for 414 yards, 16.6 avg., 6 TD; PFW All-State) gave Warwick a four-pack of honorees.

Boyer (38.8 average on 25 punts, 3 downed inside the 20), Morrongiello (82 tackles, 9.5 hits for losses, 4 QB hurries, 2 fumble recoveries) and Weidman (67 tackles, 5.5 sticks for losses, 1 sack, 3 INT, 2 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles) helped Ephrata register its second winning season in a row.

McNitt and Walters (117 tackles, 7 stops for losses, 2 QB hurries, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles) were both PFW All-State picks, as was Rufe (24 receptions for 569 yards, 23.7 avg., 6 TD; 288 passing yards, 242 rushing yards, 8 total TD; Section 3 Wide Receiver of the Year).

Here is the complete PFN All-State 5A team …

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland

COACH OF THE YEAR: Eric Kasperowicz Pine Richland

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Cole Spencer - Pine-Richland, Senior

Joey McCracken - Warwick, Senior

Running back:

Nicholas Singleton - Governor Mifflin, Junior

Christian Arrington - East Stroudsburg South, Senior

Slot/H-back:

Chris Cacace - East Stroudsburg South, Senior

Wide receiver:

Eli Jochem - Pine-Richland, Senior

Caleb Schmitz - Warwick, Senior

Charley Rossi - South Fayette, Senior

Tight end:

Scott Cummings - West Chester East, Senior

Offensive guard:

Coltin Deery - Malvern Prep, Junior

Joe Goodman - Marple Newtown, Senior

Offensive tackle:

Nolan Rucci - Warwick, Senior

Harrison Hayes - Pine-Richland, Senior

Center:

Isiah Kerns - Pine-Richland, Senior

Long snapper:

Jake Steinmentz - Sun Valley, Senior

Punter:

Brock Boyer - Ephrata, Senior

Kicker:

Jim O'Brien - Marple Newtown, Senior

Offensive athlete:

Ethan Carr - Penn Trafford, Senior

Lonnie White - Malvern Prep, Senior

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle:

Jacob Domer - Pine-Richland, Junior

Shane Lynch - Wissahickon, Senior

Defensive end:

Miguel Jackson - Pine-Richland, Senior

Cam’Ron Stewart - Governor Mifflin, Senior

Nose guard:

Jake Welch - Central Mountain, Senior

Outside linebacker:

Luke Miller - Pine-Richland, Senior

Owen Morrongiello - Ephrata, Senior

Middle/inside Linebacker:

Corban Hondru - Peters Twp, Senior

Tucker Knupp - Latrobe, Senior

Cornerback:

Micah Bootman - Upper Dublin, Senior

Rhyan Day - Waynesboro, Junior

Safety:

Derek Davis - Gateway, Senior

Donovan McMillan - Peters Twp, Senior

Kick/punt returner:

Chamor Price - Gateway, Senior

Defensive athlete:

Andre Weidman - Ephrata, Sophomore

Evan Roche - East Stroudsburg South, Senior

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Ryan Duell - West Chester East, Senior

Will Fish - East Stroudsburg South, Senior

PFN pick Micah Brubaker - Mechanicsburg, Senior

Running back:

Ky'Ron Craggette - Connellsville, Senior

Mike Parks III - Cathedral Prep, Junior

Slot/H-back:

Alex Rufe - Lebanon, Senior

Wide receiver:

Dawson Snyder - Moon Twp, Senior

Patrick Body - Gateway, Junior

Peyton Johnson - Central Mountain, Senior

Tight End:

Thatcher Miller - Warwick, Senior

Offensive guard:

Dominic Sheidy - Governor Mifflin, Senior

Offensive tackle:

Claude Vangulus - Penn Hills, Senior

Ryan O’Hair - South Fayette, Senior

Ryan Lain - Marple Newtown, Senior

Center:

Luke Pugliese - Penn Hills, Junior

Long snapper:

Billy McNitt - Elizabethtown - Senior

Punter:

Ronan Swope - Malvern Prep, Senior

Kicker:

Jake Reid - Malvern Prep, Junior

Offensive athlete:

Charlie Box - Marple Newtown, Junior

Randy Fizer Jr. - Red Lion, Senior

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle:

John Campbell - Cathedral Prep, Senior

Austin McKinnon - Peters Twp, Senior

Defensive end:

Keon Johnson - South Fayette, Junior

Ben Bladel - Moon Twp., Junior

Nose guard:

Yadyn Cooper - West Chester East, Senior

Outside linebacker:

Anton Stratts - Central Mountain, Junior

Nico Flati - West Allegheny, Senior

Middle/inside Linebacker:

Justus Lamb - West Chester East, Senior

Brandon Strausser - Governor Mifflin, Senior

Cornerback:

Joey Audia - South Fayette, Senior

Brandon Gillard - Wissahickon, Senior

Sam Neill - Pine-Richland, Senior

Safety:

Noel Roach - Penn Hills, Senior

Christian Sapp - East Stroudsburg South, Senior

Defensive athlete:

Bobby Walters - Elizabethtown, Senior

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage