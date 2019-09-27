With just seconds left in the second quarter, Cedar Crest quarterback Chris Danz dropped back and tossed a perfect fade into the back of the end zone. Wideout Cole Miller hauled in the 6-yard pass to give the visiting Falcons their first lead of the night.
Unfortunately for them, it would also be their last.
Warwick's defense held the visitors off the scoreboard in the final two quarters while Colton Miller rumbled in for four touchdowns and quarterback Joey McCracken opened up the game through the air en route to a 34-14 victory in Friday's Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One football showdown at Grosh Field.
With the win, Warwick remains undefeated, improving to 3-0 in the L-L and 6-0 overall ahead of next week's game against undefeated Manheim Township.
“We made some adjustments in terms of scheme, but we also kind of challenged them to play up to their potential,” Warwick coach Bob Locker admitted. “They're a good football team. They did some things well, they took us out of our rhythm offensively a little bit. We made some adjustments at halftime and I'm very proud of the way the kids responded in the second half.”
Penalties slowed the opening drives, with Cedar Crest (2-1, 5-1) stalling at its own 16-yard line before Warwick fumbled away the snap on third down.
Warwick began moving the ball down the field on its second possession, pounding the ball with Miller up the middle. McCracken then threw one up for Conor Adams, who went up and over the defender to haul in the 33-yard pass.
McCracken went back to Adams on the first snap of the second quarter and the senior receiver shed a tackle and bounded in for the 34-yard touchdown.
Cedar Crest needed just four plays to answer back, thanks to a big gain from Cole Miller. With the Falcons pinned on their own 23-yard-line on third down, the senior came back to make the play and sprint 72 yards down the field.
Miller looked poised for a touchdown, but Warwick's Caleb Schmitz caught him from behind, dragging him down at the one. That was close enough for Tyler Cruz who took the handoff to make it a 7-7 game.
Miller made it a 14-7 game with just 3.2 seconds left on the clock, but Warwick's halftime adjustments ensured that would be Cedar Crest's last score.
Tyler Cruz rumbled up the middle for the Falcons, dragging Warwick defenders with him down the field, but Cedar Crest couldn't capitalize inside the red zone. Their next drive ended with a punt after Warwick's Austin Bufis sacked Danz for a loss of 10 yards, and the Warwick offense took over from there.
Warwick's Colton Miller added 3-and 6-yard touchdowns in the third quarter and added three and seven yard scores in the fourth. McCracken set up the short yardage scores, connecting with Adams for a big 50 yard gain in the third and dropping a 36-yard pass on Schmitz's back shoulder in a fourth quarter, where the Warriors had 107 passing yards.