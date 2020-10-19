From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Here’s an incredibly cool factoid from Hempfield baseball coach / Hempfield football stat-man Jeremy Morrison, who stumbled across this awesome notable: Warwick football coach Bob Locker picked up his 100th career gridiron victory earlier this season, and the Warriors’ vet skipper is now 103-101 in his 20th season on Warwick’s sideline. Locker is also the Warriors’ former baseball coach, and during his stint in that gig, Warwick went 105-56 — making Locker a 100-game winner in two different sports. Morrison, a stat nerd and numbers compiler — check out Hempfield’s spiffy baseball web site when you have some time — is 99.99999 percent sure that Locker is the only 100-game winner in baseball and football in L-L League history, dating back to 1972. We both racked our brains over this one, and couldn’t come up with anyone else. Tip of the cap to Locker for that fun accomplishment. ... There are other L-L League coaches out there who have 100-plus wins in two different sports; Hempfield's Andy Amway (tennis, swimming) and Manheim Central's Mike Williams (football, wrestling) immediately come to mind. This might be a fun project for a rainy day.

2. Wilson, Warwick, Lampeter-Strasburg and Elco have all clinched no worse than a tie for their respective section championships. They’ll earn outright titles with victories on Friday, Wilson vs. Hempfield, Warwick vs. Cocalico (in a rematch of last year’s D3-5A semifinals, won by the Eagles), L-S vs. Ephrata and Elco vs. Columbia. … For Wilson, it’s an L-L-best 28th championship, outright or shared, and first since a tri-title with Manheim Township and Warwick in 2018. The Bulldogs won nine Section 1 crowns in a row from 2008-2016, and their haul includes a Section 2 banner in 1999. And yes, it’s still kind of baffling that Wilson dipped down to Section 2 for the 1998-99 cycle. I don’t remember the exact circumstances regarding that move, but it happened. Look it up. … For Warwick, make that six section titles, and first since that tri-crown with Township and Wilson in 2018. The Warriors had a long dry spell prior to that; Warwick had a Section 1 co-title in 1997, and the Warriors claimed three Section 2 crowns in a row, from 1977-79. … For L-S, it’s seven section championships, and first since a co-title in Section 2 in 2015. The Pioneers won back-to-back outright crowns in 2010 and 2011, in their first two seasons up in Section 2. That turned a lot of heads and got everyone’s attention. L-S also won Section 3 titles in 2002, 2003 and 2007. … For Elco, make it six section flags, but its first since 2000, when the Raiders shared the Section 3 title. In fact, Elco’s first five championship are all co-crowns, including titles in 1973, 1975, 1976 and 1979. Then, a dry spell until 2000. … Hempfield needs a win at Wilson on Friday to share the prize with the Bulldogs. If that happens, and if Township beats McCaskey, the Blue Streaks would also get a piece of the pie. … Cocalico needs a win at Warwick on Friday to share the honors with the Warriors. If that happens, and if Solanco beats Conestoga Valley, the Golden Mules would also get a share. … Ephrata needs a win against L-S on Friday to remain in contention for the title; the Mountaineers and Lebanon are both 2-1, and have a makeup date set for Nov. 6. L-S can take care of business by beating Ephrata. … Columbia needs a win at Elco on Friday to get a share of the title. If that happens, and if Octorara tops Annville-Cleona, the Braves would also earn a co-title. … Bottom line: With wins, Wilson, Warwick, L-S and Elco get solo crowns.

3. If the season ended today, five L-L League teams would earn coveted tickets to the District 3 playoffs: Lampeter-Strasburg (No. 1), Elco (No. 2) and Cocalico (No. 4) in Class 4A; Warwick (No. 2) in Class 5A; and Wilson (No. 4) in Class 6A. … Nothing is official until Oct. 26, so the L-L League crew has the Week 6 games to improve their standings. … L-S would host Cocalico; Elco would welcome Bishop McDevitt; Warwick would host New Oxford; and Wilson would play at defending champ Central Dauphin should the power ratings go unchanged — which they won’t. So stay tuned. … The Class 5A and Class 4A teams don’t play the semifinals until Nov. 6, so Warwick, L-S, Elco and Cocalico — should they all get in — would complete their 7-game regular-season slates. Class 6A goes to the semifinals on Oct. 30, so if Wilson gets in, the Bulldogs’ Week 7 league-mandated crossover clash vs. Manheim Central would be postponed and Wilson would go directly to the postseason. … Teams across the state are able to add games through Nov. 28 — even if they are eliminated in a playoff game. 2020 …

