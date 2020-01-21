It's been awhile since Warwick has played a close boys basketball game and it looked as if Tuesday night's Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two showdown with Elizabethtown wouldn't be any different.
The Warriors jumped out to a big lead, only to see the Bears battle nearly all the way back, making it a one-possession game in the final 25 seconds.
However, Warwick was able to hold on and Ethan Minnich drained two free throws with six seconds left to wrap up a huge 70-66 victory.
“We haven't had a game not in double digits since the new year,” Warriors coach Chris Christensen said. “For us to get in a close game like that and be able to pull it out at the end was something we needed to do.
“We knew that was how tonight was going to be with how much was on the line for both teams. I am just really proud of our guys.”
With the win, Warwick secured its hold on first place in the section with 8-2 league and 13-4 overall records. Second place Elizabethtown fell to 6-3, 12-6.
Conor Adams led all scorers with 24 points and Joey McCracken added 19 for Warwick, which, behind seven first-half 3-pointers, built up a 34-23 halftime lead that grew to 57-37 on Adams' three-point play with 95 seconds left in the third quarter.
“Coach is saying if you get open shot step up and knock it down,” said Adams, who had one of the Warriors’ 10 3-pointers for the game. “Once we have guys attacking the paint and kicking it out for open looks, if we have one guy knocking them down, it translates to the rest of us.”
“Conor was unbelievable. That kid is amazing. He was really good,” Christensen added, before admitting he never felt comfortable despite the big lead.
“Obviously, (the Bears) are a really well-coached team and one of best teams in the league, so we knew they were not going to go away,” he said. “I give them a ton of credit for fighting back and coming after us.
“We had to weather the storm. They did a great job making it hard for us and our guys being able to finish was big.”
Down 16 when the final period started, the Bears scored 25 points during the frame, 13 from Ryan Parise, who put the team on his shoulders en route to a 20-point game.
Adams’ baseline drive put the Warriors up 66-57 with 1:30 to go, but Parise answered with a layup and 13 seconds later scooped home an unorthodox shot and was fouled, making it 66-62.
McCracken converted a great pass from Minnich at the other end, however, Brody Beach promptly bombed his fourth trey of the game with 25 seconds left, cutting the deficit to 68-65.
A Parise free throw made it a two-point game, before Minnich's foul shots clinched things for Warwick.