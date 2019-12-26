Garden Spot got off to a great start during Thursday's first day of Warwick's holiday showcase. However, once the host Warriors got rolling, nothing was going to stop the wave.
After the Spartans scored the game's first four points, Warwick answered with 16 of the next 17 and went on to a one-sided 66-38 victory.
A 38-9 run from the two-minute mark through the rest of the first half lifted the Warriors. When Kai Cipalla dropped a tough jumper to beat the halftime buzzer, it not only upped Warwick's lead to 38-13 at the break, but provided the perfect microcosm of the opening 16 minutes.
Cipalla led all scorers with 18 points, but as Warriors' coach Chris Christensen told his team, defense turns into offense.
“I don't think we had a great night shooting the ball necessarily," Christensen said, "but our defense and our pressure was there and turned into points for us."
That's where the energy of Chase Yarberough off of Warwick's bench played a huge part.
Yarberough entered the game near the midway point of the first quarter and immediately yanked down a defensive rebound. Later in the quarter, he had three steals in four Spartans' possessions, and he drove the baseline for a bucket that gave the Warriors a 14-5 lead.
“Garden Spot is a good opponent, and it feels good coming off the bench and playing well,” Yarberough said. “When I don't start, I want to impact the game as much as possible off the bench, and I was able to do that today.”
“The more guys we can get in that can bring it every night is really beneficial to our team in the long run,” Christensen said. “We got some of the other guys to play a lot of minutes and got some new guys in and new energy off the bench. That will help us as our season progresses.”
Caleb Schmitz came up huge on the glass with 10 rebounds, five offensive, all while defending the Spartans’ 6-foot-7 center, Andrew Zentner. Largely because of Schmitz, Zentner was held to seven points, although he did have nine rebounds and seven blocked shots.
“I'm kind of used to it. Pretty much every game I'm going up against someone taller than me, or at least my height,” Schmitz said. “(Zentner) is a great athlete and great ballplayer, and I knew it was going to be a challenge. All week in practice we practiced the post and had a shoot around to talk about him and what he likes to do.”
“He did a great job. When he locks down their best player, it really gives us energy and pushes us through the game,” Yarberough said of his teammate.
The Warriors (5-3) led 16-7 after one quarter and scored the first 11 points of the second, five from Joey McCracken, who finished with 13 points.
Entering the second half down 38-13, Garden Spot (4-4) was able to carry some of the play. However, with the Warriors’ last four field goals of the third quarter being 3-pointers, the deficit would not decrease.
McCracken, Tate Landis, McCracken again and Cipalla nailed treys during a 14-7 run that closed the quarter with Warwick leading 56-28.
“The bench energy was great today. We had guys making big plays and people were getting excited,” Schmitz said. “Our second group really stepped up.”