Nolan Rucci has whittled his final list of college candidates down to five, and Warwick's senior blue-chip offensive lineman announced via social media on Friday that he'll share his final decision next week.

Rucci's final five: Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin. His older brother Hayden is a tight end for Wisconsin, and their dad, Todd, played for Penn State.

Rucci said he'll divulge his final decision on Tuesday, the day after Labor Day.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage