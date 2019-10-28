For the fourth time this season, Warwick scored more than 50 points in a game in last Friday’s 52-29 win over Penn Manor in the regular season finale.

Five of the Warriors touchdowns came on rushing scores covering one, seven, two, four and two yards from junior running back Colton Miller, who finished with 111 yards on 25 carries.

Two others came on TD grabs from junior wide receiver Caleb Schmitz, who also had a pick-six 73-yard interception return for a score from his safety position. Schmitz finished with eight catches for 128 yards along with four tackles.

In other words, Miller and Schmitz accounted for all eight of Warwick’s TDs. For their efforts, Miller and Schmitz are LNP’s Week 10 co-Football Players of the Week, sponsored by Kegel's Produce.

For the season, Miller is now at 934 rushing yards on 179 carries. His 23 rushing TDs is the second-most among L-L ball-carriers. Meanwhile, Schmitz has pulled in 42 catches for 766 yards with 11 TDs on the offensive side and tallied 48 tackles with four interceptions on the defensive side.

Those contributions helped Warwick (8-2) lock down a No. 5-seed in the upcoming District 3-5A playoffs. The Warriors are set to host No. 12 Mechanicsburg (6-4) in a first-round matchup at 7 p.m.

A year ago, Warwick won a playoff game for the first time in program history before dropping out in the quarterfinals. The Warriors have higher hopes this year. Miller and Schmitz chatted about all of that and more in a Q&A at Monday’s practice…

Colton, you had five touchdowns last Friday. What in particular was working for you? “Definitely red zone stuff. We have great receivers making big plays to get us to the red zone. And our line is getting good pushes off the ball. When we get to the red zone, coach gives me the ball.”

While league-leading passer Joey McCracken and his bevvy of receivers in the spread offense garners a lot of attention, you have quietly put together an outstanding season. What do you think about being out of the spotlight? Miller: “It doesn’t matter to me. I like to be as modest as I can.”

What’s it like playing alongside your twin brother, Thatcher? Miller: “It’s pretty cool. All throughout midgets we played together and had success together. We don’t always get along. But on the football field we get along pretty well.”

Caleb, how does being a wide receiver help you when it comes to being a safety on defense, and vice versa? Schmitz: “Being a wide receiver translates to being a safety in a lot of ways. My knowledge as a wide receiver, I know what other guys are thinking as a safety. And I know how to stop certain types of moves and what guys are going to do.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A year ago, Warwick got to this point and won a playoff game for the first time in program history. It feels like you guys aren’t satisfied with just one playoff victory this time around, is that accurate? Schmitz: “It’s very accurate. Last year was setting the standard for Warwick football. This year we have bigger goals and our expectations are higher. We’re ready to win a lot more games this year.”

Warwick enters the District 3-5A playoffs as a No. 5-seed. There’s a bit of controversy surrounding that seeding considering Warwick has an identical record to two teams ahead of you in the seeding in Cocalico and Manheim Central, one of which Warwick beat earlier this season. How much extra motivation is that providing the team? Schmitz: “It’s definitely extra motivation. But we’re not worried about our ranking at all. We just go out and prepare for whatever team we have and we go play our game.”

Time for some fun questions. ...If you were in charge of the lunch menu at school for a day, what would you add or change? Schmitz: “I’d probably add more fruits. I like mangoes and pineapples. We don’t have stuff like that.” Miller: “Chik-Fil-A.”

If you found a genie in a lamp, what would you wish for? Miller: “Maybe a nice a car. A Lamborghini or something like that.”

You’re really good at football. What is your worst sport? Schmitz: “Basketball. I don’t really have a jump shot. I just kind of play (basketball) like I do in football.”

Do you have any superstitions? Miller: “I don’t but a lot of guys around me do. Like, if they don’t do it then it’s going to have a negative impact on the game. ...Last year, Nick Coomer always wore a tight, cut-off shirt underneath his jersey.”