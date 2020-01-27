Warrior mentality: Northern Lebanon sophomore Ashlyn Messinger has overcome 2 serious knee injuries to spark Vikings

Ashlyn Messinger remembers the sound.

“Two pops,” Northern Lebanon’s sophomore said. “I knew what it was right away.”

Sadly, it was the second time Messinger suffered a complete anterior cruciate ligament tear in her knee.

Not many kids have gone through what Messinger has had to deal with. And she’s only 15, midway through her sophomore year at Northern Lebanon, and not yet old enough to get her driver’s permit.

Messinger has suffered not one, but two ACL tears — one in each knee. But she’s battled back courageously both times, and this winter she’s been a key contributor to the Vikings’ attack.

The first tear, in her left knee, occurred shortly after she completed seventh grade, playing in a summer-league game at Pine Grove.

“I was going to set a screen and the next thing you know, I got clobbered and fell to the ground,” Messinger said. “We collided knees, and mine twisted all funky. I didn’t know what it was at first, and you never think anything like that is ever going to happen to you.”

But it happened that day, on her dad’s birthday of all days. Gary Messinger is Northern Lebanon’s superintendent. Ashlyn’s mom, Pam, teaches at Cedar Crest.

Messinger missed her eighth-grade season, but she was back on the court for her ninth-grade year with the Vikings, appearing in all 23 varsity games last winter. She averaged 6.7 points with 10 3-pointers as an instant-offense kid coming off the bench.

But then …

The second tear came this past April during an AAU tournament game at Garden Spot.

“So I’m just running down the court on defense, and I remember the ball getting passed from the elbow area into the block, and I went to turn and shift and my foot got stuck and my knee went in,” Messinger said. “I collapsed. Boom. I knew right there what it was. I remember crying and thinking that I couldn’t possibly do that again.”

But the damage was done. A second complete ACL tear and — the dastardly double pop — torn meniscus on either side of her knee, which made her second surgery a little more complex. Doctors had to use a patellar tendon graft for her right knee repair.

Messinger missed the soccer season this past fall, and she didn’t get back on the basketball court until Dec. 27 this season. But she’s back, and despite having to lug around a bulky brace every night, she’s been a key cog in the Vikings’ success.

The first player off the bench in Northern Lebanon’s rotation, Messinger is averaging 5.1 points with six 3-pointers, and she’s a serious perimeter threat, and she can drive and crash the glass — all on two damaged knees.

“She’s one of those kids that will run through a brick wall for you,” Northern Lebanon coach Ken Battistelli said. “So the moment the doctor cleared her, she wanted to run and cut and be out there playing. It’s devastating when you see a kid who has such a great passion for sports get one of these kinds of injuries. It’s heart-breaking.”

The biggest hurdle, Messinger said, has been overcoming the mental roadblocks, and convincing herself that she can go 100 percent without the fear of it happening again.

“You have to tell yourself that this is how it is, but you have to keep going for it,” Messinger said. “Whether you like it or not, you have to keep going. Honestly, the mental part is tougher than the physical part. But once warmups start, I forget about it. I’m in the moment, ready to play the game. In the beginning it was nerve-wracking, but I don’t even think about it anymore.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“It has to be mentally challenging for her,” said Northern Lebanon senior Zara Zerman, a 1,400-point scorer and Kutztown recruit. “But she works so hard, and she motivates me because I see her working so hard to get through what she’s gone through. She’s a great teammate.”

And after going through two surgeries and countless hours of blood, sweat and tears rehab, Messinger is a warrior, too. And she has the battle scars to prove it.

“It’s been such a blessing to be able to come back and play,” Messinger said. “I always want to be doing something to help myself get better. I didn’t like sitting out twice like that, but it really motivated me to get back out on the court.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage