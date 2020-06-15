By Mike Gross

Jeremy Wall is trying to win the Golf Association of Philadelphia amateur championship for the third straight time - unprecedented, in an event that’s 120 years old - at Lancaster Country Club this week.

His quest began Monday with a drive that hit a tree and dropped down, only 50 yards from the first tee.

He made a double bogey.

On the second hole, he hit his second shot, a 9-iron, in the hole for an eagle.

He made a 40-foot birdie putt on the third.

He three-putted for a bogey on the fourth.

“It was a pretty up-and-down start,’’ said Wall, showing a flair for understatement. “Overall it wasn’t pretty, but it settled down after that.’’

Wall finished with a two over-par 72. Monday’s round was a qualifier for match play. The low 32 scores, from 80 players, make the matches, and Wall’s comfortably in.

As always, L.C.C. punched back. Just two players broke par, each by one shot, and shared the medal with 69s: Jalen Griffin of Five Ponds Golf Club and William Davenport.

Griffin, a native of the Philadelphia area, is now an assistant golf coach at the University of San Francisco.

Davenport, a native Floridian, played golf at Yale and settled in the region after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. He won the GAP Mid-Amateur last year.

Jeff Osberg of venerable Pine Valley was three under before a bad 7-iron and missed three-footer led to a double bogey at the tough 15th.

A year ago, Osberg reached the final of this event, and was the GAP player of the year. He won it in 2014.

“I played pretty solid,’’ Osberg said. “One bad mistake - that’s not too bad.’’

Wall, 24, lives in New Jersey, where he works at the family Ford-Lincoln dealership. His commute this week is nearly two hours, one way.

“I’ve never been here before,’’ he said. “There were only a couple spots where I didn’t know where I was going, but they didn’t hurt me. It’s a beautiful place.’’

This is GAP’s first event of the year, after its spring schedule was scrapped or reworked due to the pandemic.

Scores of 74 or better made the matches. Nine 75-shooters will compete for the final four spots in a playoff at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The matches will follow.

Richard Riva of Bent Creek is among the 75s, and the only player entered in both this event and this weekend’s Lanco Amateur at Tanglewood.

First- and second-round matches will be played Tuesday, quarter- and semifinals Wednesday, with the 36-hole final scheduled for Saturday.