STATE COLLEGE — Penn State passed its first test Saturday, even if we’re grading on the most generous curve in recent memory.
The Nittany Lions blasted Idaho, 79-7. That’s exactly how close it wasn’t. A crowd announced at 104,527 reveled in the romp at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State shouldn’t be playing Idaho, of course, and wouldn’t be if not for a reported $1.4 million payday for the Vandals.
This wasn’t nearly as serious a test as even mid-major Buffalo will provide next week. All the numbers the Lions racked up Saturday add up to nothing much.
But that doesn’t mean this was a waste of time. It doesn’t mean Penn State would have gotten more from an intrasquad scrimmage.
There are a lot of athletes on this football team. A lot of dudes who can run and make plays and, probably, if needed, can make them now. Almost all of them got a delicious taste of it Saturday, and probably can’t wait to practice today and going forward.
“It was really valuable,” coach James Franklin said afterward. “We got so many guys in; some we weren’t even planning on. That’s going to pay dividends not only this year but over the next couple years.”
Seventy-two Lions made the participation report. Nine had at least one rushing attempt. Thirteen caught passes. Twenty-seven had a defensive stat.
New faces were all over this. Jordan Stout, a transfer kicker from Virginia Tech, has a 53-yard field goal and 13 kickoff touchbacks.
A true freshman, Devyn Ford, had an 81-yard touchdown run and a game-high 107 yards in six carries.
Brandon Smith, a true freshman linebacker and five-star recruit, made an open-field hit in garbage time so clean and savage that offensive lineman C.J. Thorpe, on the sideline, dropped to his knees, rolled his head back and appeared to have a religious conversion.
Veteran walk-on RB Nick Eury, fifth string at best, produced maybe the day’s most impressive play, an 8-yard run in which nothing was really there, but Eury kept spinning and churning and fighting and, somehow, lunged into the end zone.
“I thought it was fantastic the way our sidelines reacted,” Franklin said of the play. “I thought we were going to get penalized, guys running on the field without helmets.”
Thanks in large part to the 2018 NCAA rule that allows players to appear in four games in a season and still redshirt, nine true freshmen saw action. Remarkably, three of them scored a total of four touchdowns. Five running backs scored TDs.
Franklin didn’t run it up. He played guys early and often. Even the new starting QB, Sean Clifford, who can use the reps, was out for good one series into the second half.
Clifford, by the way, had a fine debut. He was obviously nervous early, and as a result the offense settled for field goals despite very short fields on its first two drives.
But Clifford settled in, and ended up completing 14 of 23 throws for 280 yards, two TDs and no turnovers. He also ran seven times for 65 yards.
The defense did what it’s supposed to when presented with cannon fodder. It held Idaho to five first downs, one of them by penalty, and 4 yards rushing, and those numbers all looked a lot worse before the Vandals put together a TD drive in garbage time against the JVs.
Penn State sacked Vandals QBs seven times, 2.5 of them by end Yetur Gross-Matos, again brilliant.
Really, though, the Lions came in droves; nobody had more than four tackles. The linemen got off blocks so quickly and cleanly that the linebacker level seemed to almost get the day off. Micah Parsons, the freakishly gifted sophomore LB, had exactly one tackle in what might have been the quietest football game he’s ever played in.
“I thought were were really fast,” CB Tariq Castro-Fields said. “We were aggressive to the ball. We communicated really well.
“We have a lot of things to work on, but I’m just proud. I’m proud of what’s happening.”
n Sports columnist Mike Gross covers Penn State football for LNP. Email him at mgross@lnpnews.com, and follow him on Twitter at @MikeGrossLNP.