It's an unspoken, but assumed, given that a wrestling coach who has achieved 300 victories has automatically qualified for admittance to the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame.

If that is indeed true, then Northern Lebanon's Rusty Wallace Jr. is two-thirds of the way there.

Wallace, in his 14th season at the helm of the Vikings, collected his 200th win — a 45-26 victory over Red Lion — Jan. 10 in the team’s third match at the Selinsgrove Duals. The Vikings went 4-1 on the day, also besting Midd-West, Mount Carmel and South Williamsport, but falling to the host Seals, 52-15.

Wallace entered the 2020-21 season with 194 career coaching victories and, when live competition finally got the okay from Gov. Tom Wolf and the state’s Department of Health, the Vikings swept their season-opening quad with Cedar Crest, Kutztown and Lancaster Catholic before traveling up the river to Selinsgrove the next day.

With the Vikings sitting at 10-1 thus far, Wallace's numbers lined up at 203-87 Saturday.

All of which leaves the veteran coach lukewarm at best.

"I don't really know or keep track," he recently shared via email. "I hate stuff like that, actually."

But it's "stuff like that" that is a handy method of tracking the success of the Northern Lebanon alum, who began his coaching career at Susquenita. His teams there went 45-14 in six seasons.

Returning home, he turned around a program that had fallen on hard times. It didn't come in a flash. The Vikings were 24-48 in his first five years, but rocketed to their first appearance in the District Three Team Championships in 2013 with a team that went 17-4.

That was the foundation of a six-season run that saw the Vikings go 104-19 with six district appearances, including a second in 2015 and a championship in 2016, as well as four appearances in the PIAA team tournament, including a silver-medal finish in 2017. They stretched their streak of district team invitations to eight with appearances in 2019 and 2020.

With the District Team Championship field drastically cut this year in response to the continuing pandemic — the District Three Committee has determined that the tournament, when it is contested, will be a one-day, four-team affair — the Vikings appearance streak is in jeopardy.

Currently sixth in the Class 2A power ratings after Saturday's 32-28 nonleague victory over perennial post-season rival Bermudian Springs, the Vikings need to keep winning and hope for a shakeup up top.

Is this the bottom?

In the film “A League of Their Own,” the character played by the late David Landers says, "I've seen enough to know when I've seen enough."

Not to kick a man — or program(s) —when they're down, but, McCaskey hosted a quad Saturday that included a Section One match with Warwick. Warwick won, 48-30. Not a single bout was contested. There were 13 forfeits, eight to Warwick, five to the Red Tornado.

• Dave Byrne is an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent who covers L-L wrestling.